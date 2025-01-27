The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mr. Uche Nnaji, has encouraged 21 recipients of patent certificates to translate their inventions into marketable goods and services to drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mr. Nnaji gave the advice on Monday while presenting 21 patent certificates to shortlisted Nigerian researchers, institutions, and innovators for their various inventions and innovations.

The presentation of certificates was conducted in Abuja during an event organised by the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

Economic Growth

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the recipients’ innovations aim to address societal challenges and facilitate economic growth.

The patented innovations include breakthroughs in renewable energy, power equipment, and electrical development.

The benefitting institutions include the research and development arms of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe, and the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria.

What the Minister Said

Mr. Nnaji explained that intellectual property, particularly technology, forms the foundation of international power structures, economic growth, and industrialisation.

He stressed the importance of circulating and utilising homegrown inventions for Nigeria to experience economic progress.

“I wish to emphasise that this is just the first step in reaping the economic benefits of your inventions.

“The nation can only derive maximum benefits from your efforts if your patents translate into products and services for economic growth. It is not over until your patents enter the market,” he advised.

He further highlighted NOTAP’s critical role in facilitating the acquisition and domestication of foreign technologies while urging beneficiaries to ensure their research outputs are translated into production activities that create jobs for Nigerian youth, leveraging government support.

More Insights

On her part, the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr. Obiageli Amadiobi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to bridging the gap between inventors, industries, and the global marketplace.

She revealed that NOTAP has issued over 340 patent certificates since its inception.

“It is the first step in a larger process that requires sustained support, collaboration, and commercialisation.

“Since its inception, NOTAP has remained committed to this goal. I am proud to share that we have successfully facilitated the issuance of over 340 patent certificates,” she said.

Dr. Amadiobi also explained how NOTAP reduces the financial burden on academics and researchers.

“We recognise that the process of securing intellectual property rights can be costly and complex, posing a significant challenge for many inventors, especially within the academic community.

“We support this process by assisting in the evaluation and drafting of patent applications and covering necessary patenting fees.

“NOTAP ensures that our researchers channel their energy and resources into creating solutions that address societal challenges and contribute to national development,” she stated.

She also expressed appreciation for partner agencies and stakeholders supporting innovation in Nigeria, noting that being united can strengthen the nation’s technology ecosystem and create a future where indigenous innovation drives prosperity.