In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s economic prospects, renowned global business leader, Chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners and Board member of Open AI Mr. Adebayo Ogunlesi, has committed to supporting the nation’s investment drive.

During the recently held World Economic Forum at Davos Mr. Ogunlesi tasked the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment with coordinating a distinguished global investment strategic group, which he will lead on biannual visits to Nigeria to engage with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole commended Mr Ogunlesi for his outstanding leadership at the cutting edge of global innovation and strategic investment, and emphasized that his continued commitment to Nigeria’s economic advancement is a strong signal to serious investors across the world of our reformed investment and trade policy direction, stating, “Nigeria is poised to become a leading investment destination, particularly in the area of digital trade and technology innovation. We welcome this laudable show of confidence for the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR by Mr Bayo Ogunlesi.”

The Global Investment Strategic Group will focus on key priority sectors that drive Nigeria’s economic development, including infrastructure, technology, agriculture and energy, to position Nigeria as a preferred hub for international investors. The initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscores the Administration’s commitment to fostering economic diversification and inclusive growth.

The Honourable Minister thanked Mr Ogunlesi as she expressed enthusiasm and readiness to facilitate the successful engagement of the Global Investment Strategic Group, highlighting the potential for transformative impact in Nigeria’s investment landscape by building trust and providing game-changing economic opportunities for Nigeria by bringing some of the world’s most influential business leaders and investors, including leading Nigerians in the diaspora, to Nigerian soil.