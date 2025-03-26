Nigeria has signed a 2,600-megawatt (MW) solar module supply agreement with LONGi Solar France SARL.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the solar modules will power Nigeria’s Green Hydrogen Hub Project, located in the Liberty Oil & Gas Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom State.

The project is expected to transform Nigeria into a regional hub for clean energy production, leveraging its abundant solar resources to drive industrial growth, hydrogen exports, and clean mobility solutions.

Nnaji disclosed that the deal, which was facilitated by his ministry, is one of the largest solar procurement deals in sub-Saharan Africa.

It marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewable energy ambitions and strengthens its position as a key player in the global green hydrogen economy.

Project to generate 20,000 direct jobs

The statement noted that the 2,600MW solar installation brings Nigeria closer to some of the world’s largest solar energy projects, such as China’s Midong Solar Park, which has a capacity of 3,500MW.

The following are highlighted as benefits of the project:

When operational, the Nigerian project is expected to generate over 20,000 direct jobs across engineering, logistics, research and development, and maintenance.

The solar-powered hydrogen hub will support industrial-scale green hydrogen production, fueling local industries, exports, and clean transport—particularly in the marine and heavy transport sectors.

Experts say this project could reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape by reducing its dependence on fossil fuels while boosting economic diversification.

It was noted that LONGi, a global leader in solar energy technology, brings cutting-edge innovation to the project.

“Deploying LONGi’s high-efficiency modules in Nigeria’s hot, humid climate means more energy yield per square meter and faster return on investment,” said Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi Director General & Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

“This is precision technology meeting raw African potential — the synergy is transformative,” he added.

The company holds the world record for solar PV efficiency, with its silicon-perovskite tandem cells achieving a 34.6% conversion efficiency—one of the highest in the industry. This ensures maximum energy yield in Nigeria’s hot and humid climate, making the project both cost-effective and highly productive.

Beyond Solar: Boosting Nigeria’s blue economy and healthcare sector

The statement stressed that the impact of the project extends beyond renewable energy.

It was noted that the Liberty Free Trade Zone’s green hydrogen strategy will integrate with Nigeria’s blue economy, supporting maritime logistics and offshore energy transitions. Additionally, the facility will produce 500 metric tonnes per day of Green Medical Oxygen, significantly boosting Nigeria’s healthcare capacity and supporting the federal government’s policy on oxygen supply.