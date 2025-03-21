The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has announced a sustainable energy Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station in Abuja.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, officially launched the project on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This initiative was carried out in partnership with the Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC).

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has unveiled sustainable energy with Electric Vehicle Charging Station in the country.

“The charging station was unveiled at the headquarters of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) on Thursday in Abuja.

“It was done in collaboration with Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC),” the report read in part.

Nnaji described the project as a significant step towards advancing Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

He stated that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting green innovation.

As the charging station was commissioned, he called for a collective effort to expand the initiative across the country. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that electric mobility becomes a viable and widespread reality in Nigeria, contributing to the nation’s sustainable transportation goals.

He further reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to implementing policies and initiatives that foster technological advancement, attract both local and international investment, and create sustainable employment opportunities within the green economy.

More insight

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, explained that the newly commissioned Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station was designed for durability and sustainability.

He noted that the project aligns with Nigeria’s climate change goals and clean energy policies aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, using solar energy.

Abdullahi added that the station uses fast-charging technology, capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in about 30 minutes.

He explained that the facility is a Kilowatt Solar-Powered installation with the capacity to operate using both power supply from the public grid when preferred, as well as Solar Photovoltaic (PV) energy.

The Director further stated that it is equipped with a 20-kilowatt Lithium Battery and a BVA intelligent inverter, specifically designed to ensure quick charging and ease of maintainability.

He commended the Minister, as well as the technical partner of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), which is recognised as the first in Nigeria.