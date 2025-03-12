The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azare Consulting to enhance innovation and regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s gaming industry.

This was disclosed by the Hon. Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Uche Nnaji during the official signing ceremony in Abuja.

The minister described the partnership as a crucial move to strengthen Nigeria’s gaming industry through a reliable technological framework.

“This partnership is a bold step toward establishing a robust technological framework that will enhance the efficiency, credibility, and sustainability of Nigeria’s gaming industry,” he said.

Key highlights of the partnership

A major objective of the agreement is to establish a well-defined legal framework to guide the operations of Nigeria’s gaming sector. By ensuring strict regulatory compliance, the partnership aims to curb illicit activities such as unlicensed operations and fraudulent practices, fostering transparency and fairness within the industry.

The partnership also focuses on developing industry guidelines to streamline gaming operations in Nigeria. These structured policies will serve as a roadmap for businesses, ensuring consumer protection, enhancing credibility, and promoting long-term sustainable growth in the sector.

Additionally, the agreement aims to unlock new revenue streams within the gaming industry. By fostering a structured and investment-friendly environment, Nigeria hopes to attract global partnerships and international investors, positioning the country as a key player in the global gaming market. This move is expected to drive economic growth and job creation.

To further strengthen the sector, the agreement includes provisions for training and capacity-building programs for industry professionals.

These initiatives will bridge knowledge gaps, promote innovation, and equip stakeholders with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving gaming landscape. Through technological advancements and improved industry expertise, the government aims to position Nigeria as a leading hub for gaming innovation in Africa.

Reactions to partnership

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Lady Obiageli Amadiobi, described the agreement as a crucial step toward modernizing the gaming industry and ensuring that technology adoption aligns with Nigeria’s economic and regulatory objectives.

Azare Consulting’s representative, Saadatu Hamu, emphasized the impact of the partnership on the gaming industry, stating,

“This collaboration will bring structural integrity and global best practices to Nigeria’s gaming sector, enhancing transparency and investor confidence.”

The Hon. Minister further stated that the government remains committed to leveraging science, technology, and innovation to drive sustainable development and economic growth, adding that this agreement is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.