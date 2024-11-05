The Federal Government has said it is working towards establishing a National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) and the National Research Fund (NRF) to drive research and innovation across Nigeria.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, announced this in Abuja during a high-level policy dialogue aimed at fortifying national research and innovation funding structures, using Nigeria as a model for West Africa.

The three-day meeting convened stakeholders from various sectors to discuss strategies for strengthening research funding.

Nnaji emphasized that the event marked a significant step toward launching the NRIC and NRF, initiatives that are expected to transform Nigeria’s research and innovation landscape and align directly with the government’s national agenda.

Presidential support

While noting that the initiatives are fully supported by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister stated:

“Allow me to convey President Tinubu’s full support for these initiatives.

“His administration’s eight-point agenda—focused on security, economy, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, social welfare, rule of law, and foreign policy—highlights the importance of a knowledge-driven economy.”

The Minister further disclosed that President Tinubu has already sanctioned an inter-ministerial committee under the Office of the Vice President.

This committee, he said, is preparing a draft Federal Executive Council memo for the formal establishment of the NRF.

It comprises representatives from key ministries and stakeholders who are working to create a robust framework for the proposed council and fund.

Bill at the National Assembly

Additionally, Nnaji confirmed that a bill for the creation of the NRIC and NRF is currently under review by the National Assembly.

“This legislation is critical as it will formalize the council’s mandate and provide the legal foundation for sustainable funding,” he said.

He added that establishing these institutions is central to advancing Nigeria’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) agenda, as outlined in the 2022 STI Policy.

The NRIC will be responsible for coordinating STI activities across various sectors and ministries, ensuring projects are aligned with national priorities.

Meanwhile, the NRF will fund strategic, competitive research projects that address both local and global challenges.

The Executive Director of the African Technology Policy Studies Network (ATPS), Professor Nicholas Ozor, also spoke at the event, urging the government to accelerate the establishment of the NRIC and NRF.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing research, innovation, and development in Nigeria’s national agenda.

“A thriving research environment is key to national growth. The NRIC will help set national research and development priorities, promoting a collaborative approach to innovation and mobilizing funding for critical areas.

“The NRF will ensure that sustainable resources are available for transformative research and technological advancement,” he said.

The event drew attendance from a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from UNESCO, ATPS, the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), members of the National Assembly, academia, civil society, the private sector, and international partners.