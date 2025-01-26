The Lagos State Government has sealed several buildings under construction on Lagos Island for failing to obtain the required planning permits.

The enforcement drive, conducted on Friday, was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal developments and ensure compliance with physical planning regulations.

The disclosure was made in a statement shared on the government’s official Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the statement, the operation was led by Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development. It targeted properties that had ignored a recently concluded amnesty program, which offered property owners an opportunity to regularize their building permits without facing immediate penalties.

Initially, the amnesty period for owners and developers of buildings without planning permits to obtain proper approvals for their buildings without penalties or extra costs began with a 90-day window from May 2 to July 30, 2024. This window was later extended until October and subsequently to December 31, 2024.

“The Lagos State Government on Friday reaffirmed its firm stance against illegal building constructions as it sealed multiple buildings being constructed without planning permits in Lagos Island,” the statement read in part.

It also quoted Dr. Olumide, who said: “The amnesty programme provided an opportunity for property owners to regularise their building permits without facing immediate penalties. Unfortunately, many disregarded this initiative while it lasted and proceeded with illegal constructions that failed to meet structural, environmental, and safety standards. Our goal is to encourage compliance, ensuring that Lagos remains a safe and orderly city for all residents.”

The commissioner emphasized that the government’s action highlights its commitment to enforcing urban planning laws and ensuring the safety of residents. He highlighted the dangers posed by unregulated developments, including structural collapses, environmental degradation, and disruptions to the planned layout of the city.

More insights

The statement provided details on the areas targeted during the enforcement drive on Lagos Island. Among the properties sealed were buildings located at No. 7 Okesuna Street, 42/64 Okepopo Street, 11/15 Sunmonu Street, 22 Olushi Street, and 8 Isale Gangan Street. Other affected sites included properties on Oroyinyin, Faji, and Omididun streets.

Construction at No. 8 Isale Gangan Street was notably ordered to stop due to the site’s narrow layout, which failed to provide adequate setbacks and air spaces.

Dr. Oluyinka Olumide emphasized the importance of adhering to urban planning requirements, reminding property developers and residents of their responsibility to secure necessary approvals before commencing construction projects. He encouraged owners of small adjoining parcels of land to explore land-pooling options as a means to foster a livable, organized, and sustainable urban environment.

The exercise, which will be extended to other parts of the state, was conducted with the involvement of the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Olumide Sotire, as well as directors from the ministry and officials from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

This proactive enforcement effort highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to maintaining a safe and orderly urban landscape while highlighting the critical need for compliance with planning regulations.