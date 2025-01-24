The Federal Government aims to fully transition the nation’s examination system to 100% computer-based testing (CBT) by 2027.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during the inauguration of the Committee on Improvement of Quality Examinations in Abuja on Thursday.

The committee is charged with addressing key challenges in the education sector, standardizing examination practices, and ensuring fairness and quality in assessments.

New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) cites that the government has made tackling examination malpractices a priority, with a commitment to addressing the broader issue of exam leakages.

The target for full transition to CBT by 2027

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, confirmed that the government plans to implement computer-based testing for all examinations in the country by 2027.

“We will work so hard to ensure that happens,” Alausa said, emphasizing the need for technology to address the current challenges in the examination system.

He also noted that the committee would focus on issues like local swapping of candidates, where candidates substitute others to take exams in their place.

Tackling examination malpractices

The education minister highlighted that examination malpractices are a widespread problem involving not only students but also parents, teachers, school principals, and examination supervisors.

“There are multiple participants in exam practices,” Alausa explained, stating that these individuals contribute to the rising issue of malpractice.

He stressed that a comprehensive approach would be required to resolve these problems, with a focus on eliminating exam leakages, and identity theft, and improving supervision.

Examination certificate updates to combat fraud

Alausa also announced changes to examination certificates aimed at reducing fraud.

Starting with the May-June-July exams, certificates will now include three key identifiers: the candidate’s national identification number, a photo of the candidate, and their birthdate.

This moves to ensure the authenticity of results and to make candidate identification more reliable.

“By having these three identifiers, we will ensure almost 100 per cent certainty in identifying candidates,” Alausa said.

The Minister attributed these reforms to the government’s commitment to human capital development, supported by substantial funding for education under the current administration.

These efforts are expected to enhance the overall quality and credibility of educational assessments in the country.

Commitment from the committee chairman