Cristian Munduate, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), representative has said that to address the challenges of nutrition, health and education across Nigeria’s most vulnerable states, including Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina, over $250 million in funds was required.

Speaking at a news briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, Munduate emphasized that more than $100 million is also needed specifically for these three states alone to provide vital services in nutrition, health, WASH, child protection, and education.

She stated that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that 250,000 out of 1.2 million children in Zamfara are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

According to her, one in every 10 children in Zamfara state is at risk of death, while stunting among children aged 0 to 5 years has reached an alarming rate of 45.2%.

“We are here to address a pressing crisis affecting millions of children in Zamfara and across Nigeria,” she said.

“Nearly 5.4 million children under five in the North-West and North-East are suffering from acute malnutrition, with projections indicating an additional one million cases by April 2025.”

High neonatal mortality and low access to healthcare

Munduate also highlighted that the neonatal mortality rate in Zamfara is 42 per 1,000 live births.

She pointed out that only 21.5% of pregnant women attended four or more antenatal visits, and institutional deliveries stand at a mere 15%.

“Of the 62,000 pregnant women, only 13% have access to skilled birth attendants,” she said. “Immunization rates remain critically low, with Penta 3 coverage at just 9.6%.”

The UNICEF representative further disclosed that over 700,000 children in Zamfara are out of school, with 62% lacking access to education.

Additionally, 60% of girls in the state are subjected to child marriage, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

She noted that birth registration is low, at only 31.4%, leaving many children invisible and vulnerable.

“The crisis in Zamfara reflects a larger, national challenge regarding the status of children in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has over 110 million children, yet 40% of those under five are stunted,” she added.

She also mentioned that only 57% of children under five have been registered, while 2.1 million children have never been vaccinated.

Urgent call for action

Munduate highlighted that one in every four children is out of school, and three in every four lack foundational skills.

She also stated that 47% of children live in income-poor households, while 67% experience multidimensional poverty.

Emphasizing the need for urgent action, she said, “Addressing the challenges in Nigeria’s most vulnerable states, including Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina, requires over $250 million in funding.”

She further stated, “More than $100 million is needed specifically for these states to provide vital services in nutrition, health, WASH, child protection, and education.

Plans to treat malnutrition and improve healthcare