Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are victims of drug abuse.

She made this statement at the inaugural ceremony of the agency’s youth programme, “Catch Them Young,” held on Wednesday at the Government Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.

According to her, research findings show that one out of every four high-risk drug users has been arrested for drug-related offenses.

She noted that the arrests include 73% for drug possession, 12% for theft, 5% for sex work, 4% for burglary, and 2% for shoplifting.

“This data only reflects the number of arrests; if we consider that most crimes go unreported, it becomes clear that we have a huge problem on our hands,” she said.

NAFDAC’s response to drug abuse

However, Adeyeye noted the negative effects of drug abuse on families, society, and the nation’s socio-economic development.

She explained that these concerns led NAFDAC to initiate a comprehensive, coordinated, and intensive program aimed at reducing the prevalence of drug abuse among secondary school students.

According to the DG, drug addiction can stem from both legal substances, such as prescribed medicines, and illicit drugs.

“This program is not designed to scare anyone, but to have honest conversations with you. It will help you make informed decisions regarding illicit drug use, including alcohol consumption,” she said.

The role of schools in prevention

Earlier, Mr. Onogwu Emmanuel, the State Coordinator of NAFDAC in Rivers, explained the decision to move the sensitization and capacity-building program to secondary schools.

He noted that secondary school students are the most vulnerable, emphasizing that the youth, as future leaders, should actively participate in preventing drug abuse.

He also mentioned that two schools were selected from each of the three senatorial zones of the state for the pilot phase of the project.

In her remarks, the principal of the school, Gladys Iheumamme, commended NAFDAC for the initiative and urged the agency to sustain the project to safeguard the future of Nigerian youth.

More Insight

Drug abuse involves the harmful or excessive use of substances such as prescription drugs, alcohol, or illegal drugs.

It leads to physical and mental health issues, including addiction, organ damage, and cognitive impairments.

The impact extends to social problems, including crime, family breakdown, and economic strain, affecting communities, healthcare systems, and productivity.