The Enugu State Government has announced plans to establish 340 Greenhouse Technology farms across the state’s 17 local government areas to boost agricultural exports.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation, Dr. Patrick Ubru, disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu.

Ubru explained that the Green House Technology farm initiative is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s efforts to revolutionize agriculture in the state.

He stated that the Green House Technology farm had successfully completed its pilot stage over the past nine months, adding that it was highly successful and would be replicated across the council areas.

“After the successful pilot stage, we are now set, in partnership with the 17 local government councils, to establish the Green House Technology farms.

“We also aim to involve our people in this lucrative business of modern technological farming systems,” he said.

Focus on exotic vegetables and spices

The commissioner revealed that 20 Green House Technology farms would be established in each of the 17 council areas, focusing on year-round cultivation of exotic vegetables and spices.

He explained that these exotic vegetables and spices would be produced primarily for export, leveraging the soon-to-be-completed cargo terminal wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for air freight.

Benefits and Promises for the State

He further noted that the Green House Technology farm initiative holds immense benefits and promises for the state, as evidenced by the success of its pilot scheme.

“Under a controlled environment, we can achieve three to four cycles of cropping and harvesting annually.

“The improved seedlings of exotic vegetables and spices will deliver higher yields that meet export standards and specifications.

“Additionally, the farms are equipped with solar-powered cold box systems to preserve the vegetables and spices, ensuring they retain their freshness for export.

“This initiative is part of Gov. Peter Mbah’s vision to transform the state’s economy,” he said.

Job creation and investment opportunities

Ubru stated that each Green House Technology farm would employ between four and six staff members.

He also encouraged corporate organizations and individuals to participate in Green House Technology farming, assuring that the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation is fully prepared to provide technical support to ensure the success of such private ventures.

He emphasized that the state’s governor is fully committed to making agriculture a thriving business venture, ensuring that no one regrets investing in it.