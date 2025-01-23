The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed substandard, unregistered foods, drugs, and cosmetic products worth approximately N1,367,000,000 seized in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

During the destruction exercise on Thursday, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated that the activity is part of the agency’s routine operations across all zones of the federation, including the FCT.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Mr. Festus Ukadike, a Director in the Director-General’s office, stated that the agency’s goal is to rid the country’s supply chain of substandard regulated goods.

Major seizures in Abuja

She highlighted that in 2024, NAFDAC made significant progress, with substantial seizures that demonstrated its commitment to protecting public health.

“We conducted several destruction exercises across the zones, alongside investigations and enforcement efforts,” she said.

“Our relentless pursuit of justice against counterfeiting cartels led to the seizure of over 6,000 bags of re-bagged rice in the FCT alone. These deceitful cartels aim to exploit and harm unsuspecting Nigerians for economic gain,” she added.

Adeyeye emphasized the agency’s zero tolerance for such activities, stating that a thorough investigation had been initiated to ensure all culprits face appropriate sanctions.

Variety of goods destroyed

She disclosed that the goods destroyed included psychoactive and controlled substances, antibiotics, antihypertensives, antimalarials, herbal snuff, and herbal remedies, among others, including drugs seized from hawkers.

“We also have food products such as cookies, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, and items from supermarkets with labeling solely in foreign languages, lacking English translation,” Adeyeye added.

Adeyeye stated that the items slated for destruction also included cosmetics, chemicals, and expired or unwholesome products voluntarily submitted by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

She highlighted that NAFDAC had significantly intensified its Post-Marketing Surveillance and Enforcement activities to address the threats posed by counterfeit medicines and food products to national security.

According to her, the agency is proactively engaging political, traditional, and faith-based organisations, journalists, institutions, and the general public to garner support in the fight against substandard and falsified products.

Commendations from Stakeholders

Mr. Gamagira Mohammed, the FCT Coordinator of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), commended NAFDAC for its relentless efforts to rid the nation of fake and substandard goods and medicines.

He assured that SON would continue to strengthen its collaboration with NAFDAC to embed quality standards in Nigerian culture.

Similarly, Salary Orakwelu, Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abuja branch, praised NAFDAC’s efforts, noting that the ultimate goal of all food regulatory agencies is to safeguard consumers.

She reaffirmed the Society’s unwavering support for NAFDAC’s initiatives.