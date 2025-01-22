President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. immigration security.

The order is intended to protect American citizens by improving the vetting and screening process for foreign nationals applying to enter the country.

It focuses on preventing individuals who may pose a national security threat, such as terrorists or those with harmful ideologies, from entering or staying in the U.S.

In the executive order, released by The White House, Trump laid out a clear policy to ensure that foreign nationals do not exploit U.S. immigration laws for harmful purposes. The order stresses the importance of thorough screening of individuals before they are admitted to the U.S. and mandates that individuals already in the country be continuously monitored to ensure they do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Enhanced vetting and screening for foreign nationals

A central aspect of the executive order is the enhancement of the vetting and screening process for foreign nationals seeking entry into the U.S. Trump directed the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Director of National Intelligence to work together to identify resources necessary to improve the vetting process.

This includes determining the information required from foreign countries to verify the identity of visa applicants and assess any potential risks they may pose. The order also calls for the re-establishment of uniform screening standards that were last in place on January 19th, 2021.

Report on countries with inadequate vetting procedures

The executive order requires a report within 60 days to identify countries with inadequate vetting procedures.

The agencies involved in the report will recommend whether the U.S. should impose partial or full suspensions on the admission of nationals from these countries.

The report will also include data on how many nationals from these countries have entered the U.S. since January 20, 2021, and any activities these individuals have been involved in since their admission.

This report aims to close security gaps and prevent individuals who pose risks from entering the U.S.

Review of immigration programs and policies

President Trump’s executive order also calls for an immediate review of existing immigration policies and procedures. This includes evaluating the regulations governing the admission of refugees and stateless individuals to ensure that they undergo thorough background checks.

The order further emphasizes the need to evaluate all visa programs to ensure that foreign governments or malicious actors cannot use them to harm U.S. interests. It also directs action to prevent foreign nationals who promote violence, terrorism, or actions that undermine U.S. constitutional rights from gaining entry into the country.

Strengthening national identity and assimilation programs

The executive order also addresses the integration of lawful immigrants into U.S. society.

The Secretary of State, in coordination with other key officials, will evaluate existing programs designed to promote assimilation and ensure that immigrants understand and respect U.S. laws and constitutional values. The goal is to foster a unified national identity and protect the integrity of U.S. laws and principles.

No new legal rights created by the order

The White House clarified that this executive order does not create any new legal rights or benefits enforceable by individuals. It will be implemented in line with existing laws and resources and does not affect the authority of other agencies.

The executive order’s primary goal is to enhance the security of the U.S. immigration system and ensure that foreign nationals who pose national security risks are prevented from entering or remaining in the country.

Through enhanced vetting, better coordination between agencies, and closer monitoring of immigrants, the order seeks to protect American citizens and uphold the integrity of the U.S. immigration system.