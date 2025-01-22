Gidi Real Estate Investment Ltd has officially formalised its commitment to fully sponsor the education of 3-year-old Master Abayomi Michael, following a successful meeting with the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, on January 16, 2025.

This pledge comes in response to the distressing incident involving the physical assault of Master Abayomi by his teacher at Christ-Mitots School, Ikorodu.

The management of Gidi Real Estate, led by the COO, Ayorinde Ejioye, met with the Honourable Commissioner, the ministry’s permanent secretary, and other officials of the state who are directly involved with the issue to formalize the modalities of the sponsorship, ensuring that Abayomi’s educational journey—from his current level through university—will be fully covered.

This also extends to providing the primary welfare support to guarantee his safety and well-being throughout his academic journey.

The Honourable Commissioner commended Gidi Real Estate Investment Ltd for taking decisive action to support Abayomi and highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in safeguarding child welfare across the state, in hope that more well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations lend their support to social development in Lagos and Nigeria. The Ministry assured its continued support in ensuring that Abayomi and his family receive all necessary assistance to move forward positively.

This sponsorship underscores Gidi Real Estate’s dedication to social impact initiatives aimed at empowering vulnerable communities and inspiring collective action toward protecting the rights of every child.

Equally, Gidi Real Estate Investment Ltd encourages other organizations and individuals to join in championing the cause of child protection and social development across Nigeria.