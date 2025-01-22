President Donald Trump has unveiled a joint venture named “Stargate”, a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to invest at least $100 billion in computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative is poised to revolutionize AI capabilities in the U.S., with potential investments scaling up to $500 billion over four years.

The Stargate venture will focus on constructing massive data centers facilities that house servers to provide the computational power needed for AI advancements. The project will commence with 10 data centers already under construction in Texas.

“This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential,” President Trump stated.

The joint venture aligns with President Trump’s promise to accelerate the development of American-made AI technologies to compete with China’s advancements in the field.

It will be funded initially by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, and will also welcome other investors.

Removing regulatory hurdles

In line with his commitment to fast-track AI development, President Trump on Monday rolled back an executive order issued by former President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

The order had imposed regulatory standards on the government’s use of AI, including safety and ethical requirements.

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump pledged to remove barriers for data center construction saying “We’re going to make it as easy as it can be.”

He also mentioned plans to issue “emergency declarations” to allow Stargate to generate its own electricity, though specific details were not provided.

TikTok sale

In a separate discussion at the briefing, President Trump addressed the potential sale of TikTok, expressing support for Elon Musk as a buyer.

When asked if he would be in favour of Elon Musk buying TikTok, Mr. Trump said,

“I would be, yeah,” he said when asked about Musk’s interest in the app. Then he turned to Mr. Larry Ellison and said Oracle could also purchase TikTok.

“I have the right to make a deal,” Mr. Trump added.

What you should know

OpenAI has been actively pursuing plans to establish expansive data center campuses globally to meet the growing computational demands of its advanced AI tools, including ChatGPT.

Recently, the company presented a detailed economic roadmap to the U.S. administration, emphasizing the importance of developing large-scale data centers domestically. This is to ensure that critical AI infrastructure remains within the United States.

For years, OpenAI relied on Microsoft, its largest investor, to provide the data center infrastructure needed to power its operations. However, as the demand for computing resources surged, OpenAI encountered limitations in securing sufficient capacity from Microsoft.

To overcome this, the companies agreed to allow OpenAI to partner with Oracle, enabling the construction of additional data centers and diversifying its infrastructure sources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also initiated discussions last year with international stakeholders, including investors in the United Arab Emirates, Asian semiconductor manufacturers, and U.S. policymakers to secure global support for building data centers and semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

However, concerns arose among U.S. officials about the potential risks of developing critical technology abroad, particularly in the Middle East. These concerns prompted OpenAI to redirect its focus toward expanding data center infrastructure within the United States, ensuring that such developments align with national security and economic interests.