U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and car parts, a move widely seen as an intensification of the ongoing global trade conflicts.

The new tariffs, intended to revitalize domestic car manufacturing, were scheduled to take effect on Wednesday, April 2, targeting vehicle imports the following day.

The duties on car parts, however, were postponed, with implementation expected in May or later.

Trump defended his decision as a catalyst for “tremendous growth” within the U.S. automotive sector, promising it would stimulate job creation and increased investment.

During a press conference, he stated, “If you build your car in the United States, there is no tariff,” emphasizing his administration’s strategy to reduce dependency on foreign imports and prioritize American production.

Despite the optimistic outlook presented by Trump, industry analysts have raised concerns about the potential economic ramifications.

The tariffs are expected to disrupt supply chains, temporarily halt significant car production within the U.S., and significantly increase the cost of vehicles.

Analysts estimate that these additional costs, driven by 25% duties on parts from trade partners like Mexico and Canada, could add $4,000 to $10,000 per vehicle, depending on the model.

Impact on U.S. Trade and Global Supply Chains

The United States imported approximately eight million vehicles in the previous year, contributing to $240 billion in trade—nearly half of the total domestic car sales.

Mexico leads the pack among foreign suppliers, followed by South Korea, Japan, Canada, and Germany. The new tariffs pose substantial challenges for these nations, threatening to disrupt global automotive trade and destabilize intricate supply chains.

Many U.S. car manufacturers operate facilities in Mexico and Canada, leveraging provisions of longstanding free trade agreements.

The White House confirmed that the tariffs apply to both finished vehicles and car components, although imports of car parts from Canada and Mexico were temporarily exempted as U.S. Customs and Border Protection developed a system for assessing duties.

These neighboring nations, which see billions of dollars in goods crossing their borders daily, will likely face extensive economic consequences once these exemptions expire.

What you should know

The tariff announcement caused immediate ripples in global financial markets. Shares in major U.S. automakers dropped following Trump’s remarks, with General Motors seeing a 3% decline and Ford suffering similar losses.

Japanese car manufacturers, including Toyota, Nissan, and Honda, also experienced stock price drops during early trading in Tokyo.

Japan, the world’s second-largest exporter of cars and home to several major automotive giants, has signaled strong opposition to the tariffs. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated his administration would explore “all options on the table” to respond to the policy.

Trump’s tariffs are part of a broader strategy aimed at protecting U.S. businesses and fostering domestic manufacturing.

While such measures can shield American companies from foreign competition, they often come at a significant cost to businesses reliant on international supply chains. In this case, automakers that import parts from abroad will face steep price increases, costs likely to be passed on to consumers.

Despite the backlash, Trump remained firm in his decision. When asked whether he would consider reversing the policy, he responded emphatically, “This is permanent.”