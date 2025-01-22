The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that the 50% increase in tariff recently approved for telecom operators by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) must lead to improved services for Nigerian consumers.

The consumer protection watchdog stated this in a press statement released on Wednesday, in which it acknowledged the new development in the telecom sector.

According to the FCCPC, consumers have consistently expressed the desire for measurable improvements in the quality of service before any tariff increases are implemented.

It said issues such as network congestion, dropped calls, inconsistent internet speeds, unusual data depletion, and poor customer service have also remained prevalent concerns.

“It is, therefore, crucial that tariff adjustments directly translate into demonstrable and tangible service enhancements for consumers,” it said.

Balancing industry sustainability with consumer protection

While acknowledging the economic pressures faced by the industry, the FCCPC emphasized that consumer protection remains its top priority.

The FCCPC commended the NCC’s deliberate and measured approach in addressing the tariff adjustment, noting that the 50% increase, significantly lower than the over 100% initially proposed by operators, reflects a thoughtful effort to sustain the industry while protecting consumers.

“We commend the NCC for linking the tariff adjustment to commensurate improvements in service quality and implementing measures to mitigate the impact on consumers,” the FCCPC said.

The commission also noted the NCC’s commitment to ensuring that tariff structures are clear, straightforward, and devoid of hidden charges.

Operators are now required to provide upfront disclosures on costs, validity periods, and plan inclusions, empowering consumers to make informed decisions without fear of unexpected charges.

Transparency and accountability

As part of the adjustments, the FCCPC emphasized that telecom operators must focus on visible and measurable improvements in network reliability, speed, accessibility, and customer service.

“It is non-negotiable that the increased revenue from the tariff adjustment should translate directly into better services for consumers.

“Operators are expected to allocate funds responsibly, prioritizing infrastructure development and service delivery enhancements.

“To ensure transparency, mechanisms will be established to monitor how these funds are utilized, ensuring that consumers reap the benefits of the adjustments.”

The Commission said the operators must also clearly communicate the rationale for any tariff adjustments to consumers.

This, it said, includes ensuring that consumers are fully informed about the nature of the changes, their benefits, and how they align with efforts to improve service delivery and infrastructure.

What you should know

The FCCPC and NCC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), highlighting a shared commitment to ensuring robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices in the telecommunications sector.

According to the two regulators, the MoU reinforces the principle that any regulatory or pricing adjustment must balance the sustainability of the industry with the interests of consumers.

The MoU between the FCCPC and NCC also provides a unified framework to oversee the implementation of this tariff adjustment in a manner that meets the needs of consumers.

The partnership ensures that the increase does not become a justification for exploitative practices but rather an opportunity to foster fairness, transparency, and accountability in the telecommunications sector.