The recent 50% increase in tariffs by telecommunications operators did not deter Nigerians from using the internet, as data consumption across mobile networks increased by 11.5% in March 2025.

This is according to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The data revealed that Nigerians consumed 995,876.10 terabytes of data in March, compared to 893,054.80 terabytes used in February.

Recall that the implementation of the 50% tariff, which was approved on January 20, 2025, started in February.

Internet subscriptions on the rise

Meanwhile, internet subscriptions across the four mobile networks, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, also increased in March.

According to NCC’s data, active mobile subscriptions in the country jumped from 140.7 million in February to 141.5 million in March.

MTN continued to dominate the internet market, leading the pack with 75.62 million subscriptions.

Airtel Nigeria followed with 48.8 million users, while Globacom and 9mobile serve 15.37 million and 1.75 million users on their networks, respectively.

Mobile subscriptions

Data for overall mobile subscriptions (voice and data) shows that operators added 1.8 million new subscriptions between February and March, pushing the total active lines from 170.6 million in February to 172.71 million in March.

With the growth in actively connected lines recorded by the operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also rose to 79.67% from 78.83% recorded in February this year.

According to NCC, the teledensity is calculated based on a population estimate of 216 million.

In terms of overall market share by active telephone lines, MTN maintains a strong lead with 90.5 million subscribers, representing 52.48% of the market.

Airtel holds the second position with 58.3 million users (33.78%), followed by Globacom with 20.7 million (12%). 9mobile remains the smallest player, with just 2.9 million users and a 1.72% share.

What you should know

On January 20, 2025, the NCC approved a long-awaited 50 per cent increase in the cost of calls, data, and SMS.

The average cost of 1GB of data rose from N287.50 to N431.25. However, advertised rates place the average cost of 1GB at N587.50.

The operators also increased the cost of SMS from N4.00 to N6.00, reflecting the 50% approved by the regulator.

This marked the first major adjustment in telecom pricing in over a decade, as operators had long argued that rising inflation, forex shortages, and energy costs were eroding their margins.