This article ranks the top 10 investment platforms in Nigeria based on download figures on Google Play Store and user ratings as of May 2026.

Mobile apps are increasingly democratizing access to wealth-building opportunities in Nigeria, with millions of investors using smartphones to buy stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and even cryptocurrencies.

The combination of growing financial literacy, fintech innovation, and lower capital entry barriers is enabling both novice and experienced investors to participate in the financial markets.

Today, investors can buy shares of major global companies, let alone big Nigerian firms like MTN Nigeria, GTCO, Zenith, BUA, and the upcoming Dangote Refinery IPO—all from their phones.

However, choosing the right investment platform requires careful consideration of factors such as investment goals, risk appetite, product offerings, fees, security, user experience, regulation, and customer support.

This article ranks the top 10 investment platforms in Nigeria based on download figures on Google Play Store and user ratings as of May 2026.

These platforms offer Nigerians a variety of tools to grow their wealth, diversify portfolios, and explore new financial opportunities.

10. GetEquity- 10k+ downloads (rating: 4.2)

Best for venture capital and startup investments, GetEquity gives everyday users access to private equity and angel investments.

The app has 10k+ downloads with its user rating standing at 4.2 as of May.

The platform offers access to a variety of assets and ventures, including commercial papers, real estate projects, private equity, and mutual funds.

9. Meritrade– 50k+ downloads (rating: 5)

Meritrade, powered by Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, is Nigeria’s digital stockbroking platform offering access to equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the NASD OTC market. It is particularly known for margin trading and ETFs.

With over 50,000 downloads on Google Play Store and a 3.5-star rating, Meritrade provides retail and professional investors with a secure platform to buy, sell, and manage stocks. The app is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria, ensuring compliance and investor protection.

Meritrade continues to attract users seeking a reliable gateway to traditional stock markets while offering advanced features for active traders.

8. Afrinvestor- 100k+ downloads (rating: 2.9)

Powered by Afrinvest, Afrinvestor 2.0 is an online trading and investment management platform.

The app has over 100k downloads and a 2.9 star rating.

Afrinvestor 2.0 app simplifies investing in Nigerian stocks, treasury bills, FGN savings bonds, and commercial papers.

7. Wealth.ng – 100k+ downloads (rating: 0)

Wealth.ng, backed by WealthTech Limited and affiliated with Sankore Securities, offers fixed-income investment products like treasury bills and bonds. Downloads increased from 50k+ in June 2025 to 100k+ in May 2026, with user ratings at 3.0.

Founded in 2014, Wealth.ng provides consolidated investment management in one dashboard, enabling investors to track all assets in one place. The platform secures transactions through Flutterwave’s PCI DSS-certified infrastructure, ensuring financial data protection.

It appeals to investors seeking stable, low-risk returns and a reliable way to manage fixed-income portfolios digitally.

6. Trove Finance – 100k+ downloads (rating: 1)

Trove Finance allows Nigerians to trade both Nigerian and U.S. stocks, ETFs, and bonds with a minimum capital of N1,000. The app has over 100k downloads and maintains a strong user rating of 4.1 stars.

Trove offers features like Trove Social, Earn by Trove, USD virtual cards, and stock gifting, catering to investors who prefer a mix of traditional and digital assets. Security is enforced through encryption and two-factor authentication.

Its flexibility and diverse investment options make it ideal for users looking to combine domestic and international exposure in one platform.

5. I-Invest – 100k+downloads (rating: 2)

I-Invest focuses on fixed-income products such as Treasury Bills, Eurobonds, and fixed deposits.

With over 100k downloads, the app’s rating stood at 4.2 as of May 2026.

Operated by Parthian Partners Limited and licensed by the SEC, the platform provides a secure digital marketplace for conservative investors seeking predictable returns.

Its straightforward interface and robust compliance make it a trusted choice for those prioritizing stable income-generating investments.

4. Bamboo – 1M+ downloads (rating: 2)

Bamboo is a leading retail investment platform offering access to Nigerian and U.S. stocks, including NASDAQ and NYSE-listed companies. Downloads exceeded 1 million, while user ratings stood at 4.2 stars.

Founded in 2019 by Richmond Bassey and Yanmo Omorogbe, Bamboo supports fractional share purchases and provides real-time market data, giving users global investment exposure.

The app appeals to investors seeking international diversification and seamless access to both domestic and foreign equity markets.

3. Risevest– 1M+ downloads (rating: 4.4)

Risevest allows users to invest in U.S. stocks, Eurobonds, and foreign real estate, providing a hedge against local inflation. The platform has over 1 million downloads and a 4.4 star rating.

In February 2026, Risevest obtained a Fund & Portfolio Manager licence from the SEC, strengthening regulatory compliance and market confidence.

Co-founded by Eke Urum, Bosun Olanrewaju, and Tony Odiba, Risevest has expanded into East Africa via the acquisition of Kenyan startup Hisa, broadening its regional footprint.

2. Cowrywise– 1M+ downloads (rating: 5)

Cowrywise simplifies investments in mutual funds, Eurobonds, and savings plans with very low entry barriers. The app’s downloads surpassed 1 million, with its user rating being one of the highest in investment app category at 4.5.

Founded in 2017 by Razaq Ahmed and Edward Popoola, Cowrywise uses encryption and two-factor authentication to protect user accounts.

It is ideal for users seeking a secure, beginner-friendly way to manage wealth and automate savings.

1. PiggyVest– 1M+ downloads (rating: 5)

PiggyVest is one of Nigeria’s most downloaded fintech apps, offering safe-lock investments, high-yield target savings, and real estate opportunities. The app maintains a 4.5 star rating with over 1 million downloads.

Co-founded by Odunayo Eweniyi, Somto Ifezue, and Joshua Chibueze, PiggyVest has built a reputation for ease of use and reliability.

The platform is widely adopted for automated savings and long-term investment plans, particularly among retail investors.