The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released draft regulations aimed at reforming the immigration consulting industry in Canada.

These regulations focus on improving the oversight of immigration consultants, increasing penalties for fraud, and enhancing the integrity of the immigration system.

The proposed changes will affect the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC), which has been responsible for regulating the profession since 2021.

The regulations are open for public feedback before they are finalized and implemented later in 2025.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the proposed regulations are part of a larger effort to combat fraud, increase accountability, and ensure public trust in the immigration process. Stakeholders, including immigration consultants, advocacy groups, and the general public, have the opportunity to provide feedback before the rules are finalized.

Strengthening the role of the CICC

The CICC, established under the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act, plays a key role in regulating consultants.

The new draft regulations seek to enhance the College’s ability to handle emerging challenges in the field. One proposed change includes improving the public register of immigration consultants, making it easier for applicants to verify credentials.

Additionally, the complaints and discipline processes will be streamlined to address misconduct more efficiently, with stronger powers for investigations into fraud. A compensation fund will also be established to provide restitution to individuals harmed by unethical consultants.

The regulations will also give the Minister greater oversight, including the authority to intervene if the College’s governance fails to meet its responsibilities. “These measures will enhance the College’s capacity to safeguard public interest and uphold the integrity of the immigration consulting profession,” said an IRCC spokesperson.

Tougher penalties for immigration consultants

The proposed changes include strict penalties for consultants found guilty of fraudulent or unethical behavior. Under the new rules, representatives who advise clients to misrepresent themselves could face fines of up to $1.5 million.

This hefty fine represents a firm stance on fraud within the industry. Moreover, the names of those who violate regulations will be made public, including the details of their infractions and penalties.

A new review mechanism will also be introduced, where an independent reviewer will evaluate requests from those who have been penalized. The IRCC invites qualified candidates across Canada to apply for this position.

Public feedback and stakeholder involvement

To ensure the regulations are effective, IRCC is soliciting feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including consultants, advocacy groups, and the public. This inclusive approach will help ensure that the final regulations address the concerns and needs of all parties involved.

This is an essential step, as the immigration consulting industry impacts many individuals navigating Canada’s immigration system.

Addressing fraud and unlicensed consultants

One of the driving forces behind these regulatory changes is the increasing problem of fraud and the rise of unlicensed consultants. Fraudulent consultants often prey on vulnerable immigrants, charging high fees for services that do not meet legal requirements.

These unlicensed individuals may provide false advice, submit fraudulent documents, or fail to deliver any meaningful results. The IRCC aims to address these issues through tougher penalties and more robust regulatory frameworks.

Despite efforts to regulate the industry, unauthorized consultants continue to pose significant challenges. As one Bank of Montreal employee pointed out, many international students are unaware that they need a licensed consultant to help with immigration matters.

This lack of awareness has contributed to the problem, and IRCC’s new regulations aim to reduce these risks by increasing transparency and accountability.

Improving transparency for applicants

For applicants, the new regulations offer several benefits. The enhanced public register will help applicants verify the credentials of immigration consultants before seeking their services.

The introduction of a compensation fund will provide support to individuals who fall victim to unethical consultants.

These measures aim to make the immigration process safer and more transparent, ensuring that prospective immigrants and citizenship applicants are protected from fraud and misrepresentation.

The draft regulations are open for public feedback until mid-2025. Afterward, the IRCC will finalize the rules and begin their implementation. The proposed changes aim to make Canada’s immigration system more secure, transparent, and accountable, reinforcing its position as a global leader in immigration.