Nigeria’s fintech industry has emerged as a beacon of innovation and growth, not just in Africa but globally.

Driven by the country’s young, tech-savvy population and a pressing need for financial inclusion, fintech solutions have revolutionized the way Nigerians save, invest, and transact.

With over 28 million adults still unbanked as of 2023 estimates, these platforms are bridging the gap, providing accessible and efficient financial services to millions.

From mobile wallets and savings platforms to digital lending and payment processing, Nigerian fintech apps are addressing diverse needs while fostering a cashless economy.

This evolution is further bolstered by government policies, increased smartphone penetration, and growing confidence in digital financial systems.

As of January 2025, several fintech apps stand out for their exceptional performance and user satisfaction on the Google Play Store.

Here’s a look at the top 10 fintech apps in Nigeria ranked by user ratings, showcasing the platforms that are shaping the future of finance in the country.

10. Carbon (4.1)

Carbon is a digital bank that offers a range of financial services, including loans, savings accounts, and investment options, with a focus on accessibility and affordability. It is currently one of the most downloaded fintech apps in Nigeria with a good rating on the Google Play Store.

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.1

Reviews: 165,000

9. Paga (4.3)

Paga is a leading mobile money platform in Nigeria. The fintech enables users to send and receive money, pay bills, and top up airtime. It also offers basic banking services like savings accounts and fund transfers. With over 19,000 reviews, the app is rated 4.3 by its users.

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.3

Reviews: 19,400

8. JumiaPay (4.3)

Integrated with the Jumia e-commerce platform, the JumiaPay app offers convenience in online payments, shopping, and bill settlements, maintaining its status as a key player in the Nigerian fintech space. With over five million downloads on the Google Play Store, the app is among the top-rated fintech apps in Nigeria.

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.3

Reviews: 137,000

7. Moniepoint (4.4)

Moniepoint serves as a reliable platform for digital payments and agent banking, earning accolades for its robust infrastructure and ease of use. The business and retail-focused fintech provides essential financial tools for businesses, including POS terminals and payment gateways.

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.4

Reviews: 29,700

6. Cowrywise (4.4)

Cowrywise has carved out a niche for itself with its automated savings and investment features, making it a favorite for individuals looking to grow wealth. The fintech app offers Nigerians various savings options such as mutual funds, stocks, and retirement plans.

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.4

Reviews: 36,600

5. Kuda (4.4)

Popularly known as “The Bank of the Free,” Kuda has revolutionized banking in Nigeria by offering zero fees on key services and a sleek mobile experience.

Kuda accounts come with a free debit card, budgeting, and spending controls, and transfers and savings functions as well. The fintech app is rated 4.4 by 325,000 users.

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.4

Reviews: 325,000

4. FairMoney (4.4)

FairMoney is a digital bank focused on lending. The company provides instant loans of up to three million naira and also offers bank accounts and debit cards to its customers. With extensive services ranging from loans to bill payments, FairMoney is one of the leading fintech apps in Nigeria with over 10 million downloads, and enjoys high ratings from its customers.

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.4

Reviews: 761,000

3. Piggyvest (4.5)

Known for promoting financial discipline through savings and investment options, Piggyvest maintains a strong reputation among its dedicated users.

PiggyVest provides its customers with savings and investment tools. The fintech offers fixed, flexible, goal-oriented, and automated savings options, among others. While its download figure is still low compared to other apps, it currently has one of the highest ratings.

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.5

Reviews: 66,300

2. OPay (4.5)

Opera’s Africa fintech startup OPay launched its mobile money platform in Lagos in 2018 on the popularity of its internet search engine in Africa. OPay’s mobile money service allows users to pay for utilities, make transfers, and save.

OPay’s app is one of the most downloaded fintech apps and is currently one of the highest-rated by users.

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.5

Reviews: 681,000

1. PalmPay (4.5)

Leading the pack, PalmPay combines high ratings with a massive user base. Renowned for its seamless payment options and user-friendly interface, it has become a go-to app for millions of Nigerians.

While the PalmPay app has the same 4.5 rating as its main rival in the fintech space, OPay, it has more reviews and the highest number of reviews among all the fintech apps in Nigeria, which makes it the number one in terms of user approval.

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.5

Reviews: 945,000

What you should know

While the above fintechs are among the most popular, Nigeria is home to several fintechs deploying different innovative solutions to bridge the financial inclusion gap in the country.

As of 2023, reports estimated that there were 217 fintech startups in Nigeria.

The country has some of the highest amounts of fintech startups in Africa.