The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has alerted Nigerians to an outbreak of Anthrax, a zoonotic disease, in Zamfara.

Mr. Ben Goong, Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that the outbreak occurred on a farm in Zamfara.

Goong called on stakeholders and states bordering Zamfara to take immediate action to prevent the further spread of Anthrax.

He urged stakeholders to increase vigilance and adopt proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the disease.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant, report any unusual illnesses in animals or humans, and adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

“While Anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys, and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas, prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread.

“The ministry remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective response,” he said.

What is Anthrax?

Anthrax is an infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can affect warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, wildlife, and humans, with the potential for high morbidity and mortality.

The disease spreads through contact with the bacterium’s spores, often found in infectious animal products or by-products.

Symptoms of anthrax include fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching, and bleeding from major openings.

More Insight

The first recorded anthrax case in Nigeria occurred in July 2023 on a mixed livestock farm in Niger State, where eight cattle died with symptoms such as bleeding from external openings.

The outbreak was linked to a recent outbreak in Ghana, a neighboring country.

Subsequent outbreaks were reported in Lagos State, with six animals testing positive on July 30, 2023, during routine monitoring, and in the Oko-Oba Slaughterhouse, where 0.3% of 999 new livestock tested positive.

These outbreaks have raised public health concerns, prompting the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to take action to control the spread of the disease.

Also, the WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health in strengthening case management by providing health workers with training to improve early detection of potential anthrax cases.

Meat inspections are being conducted in abattoirs and butcher shops. Preparedness plans involve mobilizing additional healthcare personnel in anticipation of a surge in cases, along with specialized training for provincial practitioners.

The laboratory continues to operate under a One Health approach for diagnostics, while procurement of laboratory reagents and strict disinfection protocols are being prioritized.