The UK government has announced new measures aimed at reducing taxpayer funding for the migration and borders system.

The changes, which were laid before Parliament on January 16th, 2025, propose increasing fees for a range of immigration and nationality services.

The goal of these increases is to reduce the amount of money the government needs to spend on the immigration and borders system, thereby relying less on taxpayer funding to cover the costs.

According to the UK Home Office, the proposed changes will allow the government to raise fees on several immigration and nationality products and services. These adjustments are intended to generate additional revenue for the system. If approved, the changes are expected to bring in £269 million a year.

Fee increases on immigration services

The changes, which include increases in the fees for Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs), certificates of sponsorship, and nationality products, are outlined in the new proposal.

The fee for an ETA will rise to £16, while the cost for a certificate of sponsorship will increase to £525. Additionally, the fee for naturalization as a British citizen will go up to £1,605, and the cost for naturalisation as a British overseas territories citizen will increase to £1,070.

The increase in these fees is fashioned to reduce the reliance on taxpayer funding and help ensure the sustainability of the immigration system. These adjustments to fees will apply to a range of products and services related to immigration and nationality.

Changes to electronic travel authorisations (ETAs)

As part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, the introduction of ETAs will streamline the immigration system. The Home Office stated that the digital ETA system would provide a quicker and more secure process for the millions of people who pass through UK border control each year.

The ETA system aims to modernize the border process while enhancing security.

In response to concerns raised by the aviation industry, the government has decided to grant a temporary exemption for passengers who remain airside and do not pass through UK border control.

This exemption will apply at Heathrow and Manchester airports, as these are currently the only UK airports offering transit facilities. The exemption will be kept under review, with the government monitoring its impact.

Parliamentary approval and next steps

The proposed changes to fees and the introduction of the ETA system will now be debated in Parliament. The legislation is subject to approval by both Houses of Parliament. If the proposal is approved, the new fees will be introduced through amendments to the Immigration and Nationality (Fees) Regulations 2018, as soon as Parliamentary time allows.

These changes, as stated, are part of the UK government’s efforts to make the immigration system more efficient while also reducing its financial burden on taxpayers. The Home Office believes that the changes will help to create a more effective and sustainable system for managing immigration and border security.