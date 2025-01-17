Nearly 50,000 international students issued study permits for Canada in the spring of 2024 failed to show up at their designated colleges and universities, with Nigerian students (3,901), accounting for one of the highest absentee rates.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 6.9% of all international students were reported as non-compliant, and Nigeria had one of the highest non-compliance rates at 10.7%.

The recent IRCC reports highlight that out of 30,920 Nigerian students with study permits, 3,902 were reported as non-compliant, and another 1,675 had their status unreported.

This marks a concerning trend for Canada’s international student program, which is increasingly dependent on foreign students as a key source of revenue and global prestige.

Top countries with non-compliant students

This represents a non-compliance rate of 10.7%, one of the highest among the top 10 countries of origin for international students in Canada.

Other countries with notable non-compliance rates include Ghana, with a 31.1% non-compliance rate, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a rate of 34.8%. India, with nearly 20,000 non-compliant students, also faces significant issues with student adherence to study permits.

Reasons for non-compliance

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), there are several potential reasons for the high number of non-compliant students.

Experts suggest that some students may be using Canadian study permits as a way to gain entry into the United States, with reports indicating that some cross the U.S. border illegally after arriving in Canada.

Others may remain in Canada to work or seek permanent residency instead of attending their designated institutions. “Many non-compliant students likely remain in Canada to work or pursue residency,” said Henry Lotin, a former federal economist.

Additionally, the role of unregulated foreign agents and consultants has raised concerns. “Exploitation by fraudulent agents is a key issue,” said Winnipeg immigration lawyer David Matas. These agents often help students obtain study permits without the intention of attending school.

Government response and proposed changes

In response to the growing issue of non-compliance, Immigration Minister Marc Miller introduced stricter regulations in November 2023. These include the possibility of suspending the operations of colleges and universities that fail to comply with student reporting requirements.

IRCC has also implemented enhanced monitoring measures to track non-compliant students and ensure institutions meet reporting obligations. “Canada is aware of increased exploitation of temporary resident visas, including student permits,” said Renée LeBlanc Proctor, a spokesperson for Minister Miller.

Calls for more oversight and accountability

Experts are calling for further reforms to address the non-compliance issue. Henry Lotin advocates for mandatory upfront tuition fee payments from international students to discourage misuse of study permits.

Meanwhile, David Matas suggests limiting the involvement of foreign agents and requiring students to work with Canadian-regulated consultants.

The discrepancies in the reported student population data from IRCC and Statistics Canada also point to the need for more accurate tracking systems. Statistics Canada estimates that over one million international students hold valid study permits in Canada, a figure much higher than the 644,349 compliant students reported by IRCC.

Stricter policies, better monitoring, and improved collaboration between government agencies and educational institutions will be essential in addressing the issue of non-compliance. With international students contributing billions to Canada’s economy, maintaining the system’s integrity is vital for the country’s ongoing success as an educational destination.