The NEPAD-Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF), a multi-donor special fund hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB), continues to advance Africa’s infrastructure and integration ambitions.

This was revealed during the 39th Oversight Committee Meeting, held virtually with participation from over thirty institutions, including donors, partners, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and implementing agencies.

Speaking at the event, Solomon Quaynor, the AfDB Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization, reaffirmed the pivotal role of NEPAD-IPPF in driving the continent’s infrastructure development.

He noted that the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033) prioritizes mobilizing funds through project preparation facilities like NEPAD-IPPF to address the rising demand for infrastructure project preparation, particularly under the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa Priority Action Plan 2 (PIDA PAP2).

“The NEPAD-IPPF continues to play a leading role in supporting the continental infrastructure agenda,” Quaynor said.

He highlighted the Special Fund’s collaboration with the PIDA Service Delivery Mechanism (SDM) in fast-tracking the bankability and financial closure of regional projects, a critical step in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gaps.

Strengthening Funding and Synergies

Michael Andres, Principal Project Manager at German development bank KfW and Chair of the Oversight Committee, emphasized the need for synergies among Africa’s various infrastructure initiatives and stakeholders.

He praised the establishment of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA) Project Preparation Window in April 2024, which complements NEPAD-IPPF’s operations.

Andres also acknowledged recent funding boosts from Canada and Germany, which have significantly expanded NEPAD-IPPF’s financial base, enabling it to scale up its activities.

Calls for Efficiency and Collaboration

Maria Lladosa, Deputy Head of Division in Spain’s Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, recognized the challenging operational environment and urged NEPAD-IPPF to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

She called for improved tools, indicators, and measures to streamline stakeholder decision-making and ensure timely project execution.

Canada, represented by First Secretary Daphne Levasseur from its Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, reiterated its strong support for NEPAD-IPPF. Levasseur confirmed Canada’s recent financial replenishment through Global Affairs Canada, noting its commitment to Africa’s infrastructure development.

Key Discussions at the Meeting

The meeting reviewed several critical issues, including the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund 2024 Mid-Year Report, technical assistance fund activities, and progress on continental initiatives under PIDA PAP2.

It also provided an assessment of the Fund’s financial performance between January and October 2024, highlighting areas of progress and opportunities for further improvement.

NEPAD-IPPF continues to be a linchpin in Africa’s efforts to foster regional integration, attract private sector investment, and prepare transformative infrastructure projects. With increased funding, enhanced partnerships, and a strategic focus on efficiency, the Facility is well-positioned to accelerate the continent’s infrastructure agenda, bridging critical gaps and driving sustainable development across Africa.

What you should know

The NEPAD-IPPF facility provides critical financial and technical assistance to African countries, Regional Economic Communities, and Specialized Agencies for preparing viable and bankable projects. Focus areas include energy, transport, information technology and communication (ICT), and trans-boundary water resources.