The European Union (EU) has allocated €510 million to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African nations as part of its €1.9 billion humanitarian assistance package for 2025.

This significant funding commitment was announced by Ms. Hadja Lahbib, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The statement was signed by Mr. Modestus Chukwulaka, the Press and Information Officer for the EU Delegation in Nigeria and ECOWAS, and made available to NAN in Abuja.

Lahbib’s statement highlighted the critical importance of providing life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations across Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in areas such as West and Central Africa, the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, North-West Nigeria, and the Greater Horn of Africa. The €510 million allocated to Africa will help alleviate humanitarian crises exacerbated by prolonged conflict, poverty, and environmental challenges.

Lahbib highlighted that the EU continues to be a leading global humanitarian donor, with more than 300 million people expected to require aid in 2025.

The NAN report further noted that the EU’s €510 million for Africa is part of a larger €1.9 billion humanitarian aid package, with an additional €470 million allocated to the Middle East and North Africa.

This funding will primarily address the urgent needs in Gaza and Yemen, where the humanitarian situation remains dire. In addition, the EU has committed €140 million to Ukraine, now in its third year of war, and €8 million to support humanitarian projects in Moldova.

The funds will be directed to partners on the ground, including the UN, Red Cross/Red Crescent, local governments, and NGOs, to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable communities.

Lahbib also emphasized the importance of safe, unimpeded access to those in need and urged all parties in conflict zones to respect International Humanitarian Law, ensuring effective aid delivery.

The EU’s 2025 humanitarian assistance program not only aims to provide immediate relief but also to support long-term recovery efforts in the most crisis-affected regions, with a focus on the populations most in need.