The European Union has launched the EU–Nigeria Agribusiness Platform (EUNAP) as part of its broader strategy to support the Nigerian Government’s efforts to reposition agriculture as a key driver of inclusive growth, investment, and food security.

This initiative is part of the EU’s broader commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

At the official launch of the platform on Friday in Abuja, Mr. Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, explained that EUNAP was designed to connect key stakeholders within the agribusiness ecosystem.

He noted that the stakeholders involved range from producers and processors to financiers, investors, and policymakers across both the EU and Nigeria.

A multi-stakeholder digital platform

Mr. Massimo De Luca described EUNAP as a multi-stakeholder digital platform, which is funded by the EU and implemented by Agribusiness Register Limited (ARL).

“The platform supports innovation, trade, and finance across strategic agricultural value chains.

“Agriculture is central to our partnership with Nigeria. The launch of this platform is not merely about technology or tools; it is about building bridges and making Nigerian agribusiness globally competitive, sustainable, and inclusive.

“The EU remains a strong partner on this journey,” he added.

A game-changer for Nigeria’s agribusiness sector

Mr. Roland Oroh, Chief Executive Officer of Agribusiness Register Limited, the platform’s implementing partner, described the initiative as a game-changer in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

“We are not only connecting actors across the agricultural landscape; we are creating a system that enables real-time collaboration, drives investment, and addresses real challenges.

“This is the kind of innovation agribusiness in Nigeria urgently requires,” he said.

Unlocking opportunities and accelerating transformation

Oroh noted that the platform’s unveiling signals a firm commitment to coordinated action and shared value.

He emphasized that with strong support from both Nigerian and EU stakeholders, the platform is poised to unlock new opportunities, expand market access, and mobilize resources to accelerate Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“The EUNAP is a collaborative initiative funded by the EU and managed by ARL. It serves as a digital and strategic hub for promoting investment, innovation, and policy dialogue across Nigeria’s agricultural value chains.

“It aligns with the EU’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable agribusiness growth in Nigeria,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the European Union–Nigeria Agribusiness Platform (EUNAP) inaugurated a Technical Steering Committee (TSC) to boost agribusiness trade and encourage investment between Nigeria and EU member states.

Mr. Roland Oroh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agribusiness Register Ltd, emphasized that the platform aims to generate an estimated €575 million in additional trade value for Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

EUNAP is a dynamic platform designed to foster partnerships, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and facilitate trade and investment between Nigeria and the 28 EU member states.

The platform serves as a virtual hub connecting Nigerian agribusinesses with EU buyers, investors, and partners. It facilitates trade deals, export opportunities, and strategic collaborations through intelligent matchmaking tools and real-time engagement.