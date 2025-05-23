President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union (EU) starting June 1, 2025, citing stalled trade negotiations and what he describes as unfair trade practices by the bloc.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump criticized the EU for its trade barriers, VAT taxes, corporate penalties, non-monetary trade restrictions, monetary manipulations, and lawsuits against American companies.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025,” Trump declared.

Market Reaction and Previous Tariff Measures

Following Trump’s announcement, global stock markets reacted swiftly. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.5% ahead of the New York market open, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.7%, reflecting investor concerns over escalating trade tensions.

The U.S. had previously imposed a sweeping tariff, including a 20% “reciprocal” tariff on most EU goods in April, but later halved the rate until July 8 to allow time for negotiations.

However, the 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and car parts remain in place, with similar measures expected for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other goods.

What you should know

Earlier in May, the United States and China reached a temporary trade agreement, announcing a 90-day reduction in tariffs on each other’s imports.

The breakthrough followed two days of intense negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, marking the first major de-escalation since tensions heightened under Trump’s aggressive trade policies.

Under the revised tariff structure, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will be dropped from 145% to 30% by May 14, including those tied to fentanyl-related trade measures.

Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods also reduced from 125% to 10%, signaling an effort to restore economic stability between the world’s two largest economies.

The agreement aims to ease trade hostilities, providing both nations with additional time to negotiate long-term trade solutions while reducing financial strain on businesses and consumers.

Implications for Global Trade

Trump’s 50% tariff proposal on EU imports raises concerns about potential retaliatory measures from the European Union, which could further disrupt global supply chains and increase costs for businesses and consumers.

As the U.S.-China trade agreement seeks to de-escalate tensions, Trump’s hardline stance on EU trade suggests a divergent approach, with uncertain consequences for international commerce.

Many observers remain cautious, waiting to see whether this 90-day tariff reduction translates into a more comprehensive trade resolution or merely stalls another escalation.