Buyers of President Donald Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, gathered from around the world on Thursday night for an exclusive dinner at his private country club, overlooking the Potomac River just outside Washington, D.C.

The event, held at Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, welcomed 220 of the biggest investors in the $TRUMP meme coin, offering them a lavish dining experience featuring filet mignon and halibut.

According to social media posts from attendees, Trump spoke for approximately 30 minutes before dancing to the song “YMCA”, a signature moment at his rallies.

A Presidential Appearance Amid White House Denials

Despite the White House’s insistence that Trump was attending the event “in his personal time,” he stood behind a lectern adorned with the presidential seal, openly promoting an industry that has generated significant profits for his family business.

Trump’s arrival was highly visible, as he descended from Marine One, his official helicopter, while hundreds of protesters lined the entrance to the golf club.

Demonstrators held signs reading “America is not for sale”, “Stop crypto corruption”, and “Release the guest list”.

Concerns Over Crypto’s Credibility and Transparency

Even among pro-Trump crypto enthusiasts, concerns have emerged regarding the president’s deep personal involvement in the industry.

“It’s distasteful and an unnecessary distraction,” said Nic Carter, a Trump supporter and partner at Castle Island Ventures, a crypto investment firm.

“We would much rather that he passes common-sense legislation and leave it at that. He’s hugging us to death with his private crypto businesses.”

Critics argue that Trump’s unprecedented use of cryptocurrency as a personal brand platform raises serious transparency concerns, particularly regarding anonymous buyers who may be leveraging the internet’s anonymity to gain access to the president.

This lack of transparency was evident at the dinner, where attendees signed a ranking of top investors, some using real names, while others opted for pseudonyms.

Justin Sun Tops Investor Rankings

Among the high-profile attendees was China-born crypto entrepreneur and billionaire Justin Sun, who posted a video of himself entering the ballroom, accompanied by triumphant music and dressed in a tuxedo.

Sun secured first place in the dinner contest, boasting a $18.5 million wallet, making him the largest publicly known investor in $TRUMP.

Additionally, Sun serves as an adviser to World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto platform, which has reportedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars.

On Wednesday, Sun also posted a video of himself visiting the Executive Office Building, part of the White House complex.

Notably, in February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) paused its 2023 fraud case against Sun, citing public interest.

The Thursday night dinner was closed to the media, and Trump remained at his golf club for only about an hour before departing.

Exclusive Perks for Top Investors

Beyond the Thursday night dinner, the top 25 investors were invited to a private reception with Trump.

The top four investors received $100,000 crypto-themed, Trump-branded watches, further reinforcing the coin’s unique utility as a gateway to Trump himself.

The $TRUMP meme coin initially spiked in value following its launch but later experienced a steep decline.

Despite this volatility, its creators—including an entity controlled by the Trump Organization—have reportedly earned hundreds of millions of dollars by collecting fees on trades.

What you should know

Three days before Trump took office on January 20, he announced the creation of the $TRUMP meme coin at the Crypto Ball, a high-profile event held near the White House.

Trump described the coin as a way for his supporters to “have fun.”

Meme coins are often considered the “black sheep” of the crypto industry—typically created as jokes, lacking real utility, and prone to extreme price volatility that disproportionately benefits insiders while leaving less experienced investors vulnerable.

However, Trump’s meme coin differs in one key aspect: it provides direct access to the president.

As Trump continues to blend cryptocurrency with his personal brand, the industry remains divided over whether his involvement legitimizes or undermines the sector’s credibility.