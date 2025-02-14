The European Union-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform (EUNAP) has inaugurated a Technical Steering Committee (TSC) to enhance agribusiness trade and foster investment between Nigeria and EU member states.

Mr Roland Oroh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agribusiness Register Ltd, highlighted that the platform aims to generate an estimated 575 million euros in additional trade value for Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

He stressed the need for active involvement from government agencies, private-sector players, and development partners to achieve this objective.

Role of the Technical Steering Committee

According to Oroh, the TSC will play a key role in defining the platform’s direction, priorities, and policies to align with national and regional trade objectives.

“It will also review the sustainability model and recommend funding mechanisms beyond the EU grant.”

He further revealed that the TSC consists of key stakeholders from the government, the organised private sector, and development partners. These include the European Union Delegation (EUD), the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security, Trade and Investment, and Budget and Economic Planning.

Other members include “the Youth Sounding Board, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Agribusiness Register Ltd, and the European Business Chamber Nigeria (EUROCHAM).”

Digital hub for agribusiness trade and investment

Oroh described EUNAP as a “one-stop digital hub connecting agribusiness stakeholders, facilitating trade and investment, and enhancing knowledge exchange between Nigeria and the EU.”

“through digital tools and strategic partnerships, the platform aims to expand market access, enable Nigerian agribusinesses to connect with European buyers, investors, and partners, and promote trade facilitation.

“up-to-date trade intelligence, compliance guidance, matchmaking services, agribusiness development support, training, networking opportunities, and policy engagement for key industry players,” he noted

Mr Frank Okafor, a representative of the European Union Delegation, described EUNAP as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

“Our aim is to create a self-sustaining, business-led initiative that will serve as a catalyst for increased trade and investment between Nigeria and the EU.”

By leveraging digital trade solutions and aligning with national policies, Okafor believes the initiative “is poised to become a key driver of economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

Support for public-private partnerships

Ms. Inga Stefanowicz, Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reiterated the EU’s commitment to strengthening agribusiness relations between both regions through public-private partnerships.

“The project will drive job creation, facilitate business growth, and attract foreign investment into Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The platform has the potential to enhance value chains, promote digitalisation, and expand trade links between Europe and Nigeria,” Stefanowicz said.

Mr Michael Adebiyi, Director of Agribusiness and Market Development at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning agribusiness as a key driver of economic growth and food security.