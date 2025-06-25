The Federal Government, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other partners, has inaugurated a N21.7 billion Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria (SUSI).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, said that the SUSI project would further integrate the people of Nigeria while inaugurating the programme in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Yilwatda said that the SUSI project was a lifeline for victims of terrorism in the country.

He explained that the Federal Government was also implementing several safety nets under the ministry to improve the living conditions of Nigerians, especially the extremely poor ones.

“The SUSI project with €10 million funding (N21.7b), from the European Union, implemented by UNICEF and other agencies, will complement our national efforts, like the national social register, the conditional cash transfer, our durable solutions, and the national safety nets programme.

“This project is coming at the right time, with the right partners and building on the right foundation, because every partner I have seen here, I have worked with them and I have talked with them.

“I know the quality of integration they will bring to this programme to make social protection in Nigeria all inclusive and responsive,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for stakeholders to ensure that all hands were on deck and actions taken to assist the victims.

“Our action from this moment forward should reflect the weight of their loss and the urgency of the suffering of those people displaced and the homeless communities from Yelewata.

“Even in the shadow of this tragedy, we got here today with hope. Our hope is renewed because the inauguration of this SUSI project is a lifeline for these vulnerable groups.

“It is a deliberate effort to say never again should our communities fall through the cracks of our safety nets. We will not allow it to happen again,” he said.

FG commends EU, donor agencies for IDPs support

Yilwatda commended the EU and other donor agencies for always remembering Nigeria and her citizens, adding that their support had reached every tenth of the IDPs.

In his remarks, Gov. Hyacinth Alia said the state was in dire need of humanitarian assistance following increased attacks on communities in the state.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode, said the social protection system was an inclusive project that would bring development, human dignity, and economic revival to the victims in Benue and beyond.

“The launch of the EU support social protection programme through UNICEF comes at a critical moment for our states. This program affirms that we’re not just managing poverty; we are building pathways to dignity and self-reliance.

“The humanitarian situation in Benue is worsening as we continue to witness fresh displacements. Thousands of families have been forced to flee again, and they now stay in makeshift shelters without access to adequate food, water, or security.

“I want to assure you of our unwavering commitment. We will not rest until every IDP in our state has a safe place to call home again,” he said.

What you should know

In March, the EU committed €46 million to support Nigeria’s social protection system under a new program titled “Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria.”

The federal government says it is targeting 16 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians with social protection services.

It is estimated that about 90 million Nigerians are poor with a need for social protection.