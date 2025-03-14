The European Union (EU) has committed €46 million to support Nigeria’s social protection system under a new program titled “Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria.”

The initiative was officially launched at the United Nations House in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s social safety nets.

According to a statement released on Friday by Osagie Jacobs J.I, Director of Information & Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the intervention program was conceived through a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (FMBEP) and the EU.

The primary objective of the program is to address gaps in the National Social Protection Register, ensuring it functions effectively as a planning tool for resource allocation and policy implementation.

Implementation and Coverage

The program will initially be implemented in four states—Abia, Benue, Oyo, and Sokoto—over a three-year period.

It aims to enhance the shock responsiveness of the social protection system at both the federal and state levels, ensuring better preparedness for economic and social crises that impact vulnerable populations.

The initiative aligns with the Nigerian government’s ongoing efforts to provide targeted interventions for the most disadvantaged communities, ensuring social protection programs are data-driven and efficient.

Key Implementation Partners

The implementation of the program will be spearheaded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

These agencies will provide technical support, policy advisory services, and program design expertise. Additionally, they will work closely with the Federal Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as Labour and Employment, to ensure effective delivery of assistance to those in need.

Pledging the Nigerian government’s commitment to the initiative, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, said the partnership represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen the social protection system.

EU’s Commitment to Nigeria’s Social Development

The EU’s investment demonstrates its long-term commitment to supporting social welfare initiatives in Nigeria. Over the years, the EU has funded several humanitarian and social protection programs aimed at reducing poverty, improving healthcare, and strengthening governance structures.

The Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria program is expected to create a more inclusive and resilient framework for social assistance, ensuring that the most vulnerable groups receive adequate support during economic downturns and crises.

The SUSI project aims to deliver key outcomes, including an improved National Social Register, enhanced capacity-building for policymakers, strengthened legal frameworks, and a more efficient Social Protection Management Information System.