The European Union (EU) has announced 42 high-demand occupations for skilled foreign professionals in 2025, spanning sectors like healthcare, transport, IT, and construction.

This disclosure, according to Travelobiz, reflects Europe’s urgent need to address labour shortages caused by ageing populations, a shrinking domestic workforce, and inadequate training for rapidly evolving industries.

As the EU navigates demographic shifts, climate goals, and digital transformation, it is actively turning to foreign talent to fill essential roles and support long-term economic growth.

These in-demand occupations reflect the EU’s urgent push to bridge workforce gaps in vital sectors such as healthcare, transport, construction, and technology, areas crucial to keeping essential services running and meeting future economic and climate goals.

Here are the top sectors hiring foreign workers in Europe

Transport & logistics

Europe’s transport and logistics sector is struggling with a major shortage of skilled drivers and managers, especially in countries like Germany, France, and Italy. To attract foreign workers, many offer competitive salaries, sponsored training and licenses, as well as relocation packages and housing support.

Healthcare & elder care

As ageing populations increase demand for medical and support services, countries like Germany, Sweden, and the Baltic States are urgently hiring nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, and care assistants. To attract foreign talent, they offer fast-tracked qualification recognition, language training, family relocation support, and simplified visa processes.

Green & digital economy jobs

Europe’s push for climate action and digital innovation is driving strong demand for talent in renewable energy, smart infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI, and data engineering. These roles often offer long-term contracts, attractive salaries, and clear pathways to permanent residency.

Full List of 42 In-Demand Jobs in the EU for 2025

Professionals in the following categories are eligible for fast-track visa processing and priority recruitment across multiple EU member states:

1. Healthcare

Doctors

Nurses

Paramedics

Physiotherapists

Healthcare assistants

Construction

2. Civil engineers

Site managers

Bricklayers

Electricians

Plumbers

HVAC technicians

3. Transport & logistics

Truck drivers

Bus drivers

Logistics coordinators

Vehicle mechanics

4. Information technology & digital services

Software developers

Cybersecurity analysts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers

IT consultants

Data scientists

5. Engineering

Mechanical engineers

Electrical engineers

Industrial engineers

6. Green economy

Environmental engineers

Energy auditors

Solar panel installers

Insulation specialists

Education

7. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teachers

Early childhood educators

8. Hospitality

Chefs

Hotel receptionists

Restaurant managers

9. Manufacturing

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) operators

Welders

Machine tool operators

10. Agriculture

Livestock handlers

Seasonal crop workers

Other priority roles:

Accountants

Graphic designers

Cleaning staff

Social workers

Application process for skilled professionals

Professionals seeking to work in the EU under the 2025 shortage occupation list can follow these key steps to secure employment and residency:

Step 1: Check eligibility

Confirm that the occupation aligns with the EU’s listed shortage roles for 2025—especially in priority sectors such as healthcare, IT, transport, and construction.

Step 2: Prepare a Europass CV

Use the standardized Europass CV format, widely accepted across Europe, to ensure clear and consistent presentation of qualifications and experience.

Step 3: Search for jobs via the EURES Portal

Access verified employment opportunities for non-EU nationals on the official EURES Job Portal. Filter listings by country, role, and sector.

Step 4: Consult an EURES adviser

Free guidance is available from EURES advisers, offering support on job matching, relocation planning, and visa application procedures specific to each destination country.

Step 5: Prepare required documentation

Typical documents include:

Educational degrees and professional certificates

A valid passport

Proof of licensing or qualification recognition (if applicable)

Step 6: Apply for both the job and the visa

Once a job offer is received, begin the visa application process promptly. Many employers in Europe assist with required paperwork and provide relocation support.