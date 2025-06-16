The European Union (EU) has announced 42 high-demand occupations for skilled foreign professionals in 2025, spanning sectors like healthcare, transport, IT, and construction.
This disclosure, according to Travelobiz, reflects Europe’s urgent need to address labour shortages caused by ageing populations, a shrinking domestic workforce, and inadequate training for rapidly evolving industries.
As the EU navigates demographic shifts, climate goals, and digital transformation, it is actively turning to foreign talent to fill essential roles and support long-term economic growth.
These in-demand occupations reflect the EU’s urgent push to bridge workforce gaps in vital sectors such as healthcare, transport, construction, and technology, areas crucial to keeping essential services running and meeting future economic and climate goals.
Here are the top sectors hiring foreign workers in Europe
Transport & logistics
Europe’s transport and logistics sector is struggling with a major shortage of skilled drivers and managers, especially in countries like Germany, France, and Italy. To attract foreign workers, many offer competitive salaries, sponsored training and licenses, as well as relocation packages and housing support.
Healthcare & elder care
As ageing populations increase demand for medical and support services, countries like Germany, Sweden, and the Baltic States are urgently hiring nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, and care assistants. To attract foreign talent, they offer fast-tracked qualification recognition, language training, family relocation support, and simplified visa processes.
Green & digital economy jobs
Europe’s push for climate action and digital innovation is driving strong demand for talent in renewable energy, smart infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI, and data engineering. These roles often offer long-term contracts, attractive salaries, and clear pathways to permanent residency.
Full List of 42 In-Demand Jobs in the EU for 2025
Professionals in the following categories are eligible for fast-track visa processing and priority recruitment across multiple EU member states:
1. Healthcare
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Paramedics
- Physiotherapists
- Healthcare assistants
- Construction
2. Civil engineers
- Site managers
- Bricklayers
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- HVAC technicians
3. Transport & logistics
- Truck drivers
- Bus drivers
- Logistics coordinators
- Vehicle mechanics
4. Information technology & digital services
- Software developers
- Cybersecurity analysts
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers
- IT consultants
- Data scientists
5. Engineering
- Mechanical engineers
- Electrical engineers
- Industrial engineers
6. Green economy
- Environmental engineers
- Energy auditors
- Solar panel installers
- Insulation specialists
- Education
7. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teachers
- Early childhood educators
8. Hospitality
- Chefs
- Hotel receptionists
- Restaurant managers
9. Manufacturing
- CNC (Computer Numerical Control) operators
- Welders
- Machine tool operators
10. Agriculture
- Livestock handlers
- Seasonal crop workers
Other priority roles:
- Accountants
- Graphic designers
- Cleaning staff
- Social workers
Application process for skilled professionals
Professionals seeking to work in the EU under the 2025 shortage occupation list can follow these key steps to secure employment and residency:
Step 1: Check eligibility
Confirm that the occupation aligns with the EU’s listed shortage roles for 2025—especially in priority sectors such as healthcare, IT, transport, and construction.
Step 2: Prepare a Europass CV
Use the standardized Europass CV format, widely accepted across Europe, to ensure clear and consistent presentation of qualifications and experience.
Step 3: Search for jobs via the EURES Portal
Access verified employment opportunities for non-EU nationals on the official EURES Job Portal. Filter listings by country, role, and sector.
Step 4: Consult an EURES adviser
Free guidance is available from EURES advisers, offering support on job matching, relocation planning, and visa application procedures specific to each destination country.
Step 5: Prepare required documentation
Typical documents include:
- Educational degrees and professional certificates
- A valid passport
- Proof of licensing or qualification recognition (if applicable)
Step 6: Apply for both the job and the visa
Once a job offer is received, begin the visa application process promptly. Many employers in Europe assist with required paperwork and provide relocation support.
