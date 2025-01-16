The rise of counterfeit alcohol in Nigeria is a growing concern with far-reaching consequences for consumers and the legitimate alcohol industry. In the latest episode of Everyday Money Matters, our hosts dive deep into this troubling issue, shedding light on how counterfeiters profit from the illicit trade and the devastating impact on both public health and the economy.

Discover why fake alcoholic beverages are flooding the market, the financial toll on legitimate producers, and the health risks unsuspecting consumers face. The episode also reveals practical tips to identify counterfeit products and highlights ongoing efforts to combat this alarming trend.

Catch the full discussion on Nairametrics TV on YouTube, where we uncover the hidden dangers of counterfeit alcohol and explore actionable solutions to protect consumers and safeguard industry integrity. Don’t miss this eye-opening conversation—watch now!