The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is ramping up efforts to standardize locally manufactured products, including the widely recognized Made-in-Aba brands, to strengthen their marketability and meet global standards.

Aharanwa Chuks, the agency’s Director for the South East Region, spoke about this initiative in an interview on Wednesday, highlighting SON’s commitment to ensuring Nigerian-made products meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

At the heart of these efforts is the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), a regulatory framework designed to certify that all locally produced goods align with the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

The program involves direct engagement with manufacturers, inspections of production facilities, and product testing against established criteria.

“This process includes inspecting production facilities, sampling products, and conducting quality tests to confirm compliance with NIS requirements,” Chuks explained. “Successful manufacturers receive the MANCAP certification, which serves as a mark of adherence to national quality standards.”

The goal, Chuks noted, is to empower local manufacturers with the knowledge and tools needed to elevate their products to internationally accepted quality levels.

“For instance, leather manufacturers in Aba have been sensitized on standardization practices to enhance the global competitiveness of their products,” he said.

The push for compliance is particularly critical for Made-in-Aba products, which have gained a reputation for affordability and craftsmanship but often struggle with issues of quality perception in global markets. By obtaining MANCAP certification, manufacturers can enhance consumer trust and expand their reach beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Manufacturers are encouraged to collaborate with SON to obtain MANCAP certification, ensuring their products are not only marketable within Nigeria but also competitive internationally,” Chuks said.

With the Nigerian government emphasizing economic diversification and industrial growth, SON’s standardization drive is expected to play a key role in positioning the country’s manufacturing sector for greater participation in global trade.

What to know

Aba is widely regarded as the commercial capital of Abia State and a major manufacturing hub in southeastern Nigeria, particularly in leather and garment production.

In 2017, Nairametrics reported that traders from Aba export an estimated one million pairs of shoes every week to West African countries. Similarly, a report revealed that Aba-based leather and garment manufacturers recorded sales exceeding N1 billion in 2016.

The Abia State Government has actively supported this industrial hub. In 2017, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu became a leading advocate for the “Made-in-Aba” campaign, prioritizing shoe production as a key economic focus. In April, the state government announced a $1.5 billion shoe factory deal with a Chinese company, aimed at boosting local capacity and expanding the global reach of Aba’s footwear industry.

With the Nigerian government emphasizing economic diversification and industrial growth, SON’s standardization drive is expected to play a key role in positioning the country’s manufacturing sector for greater participation in global trade.