The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced two digital initiatives—the Document Flow (DocFlow) System and the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) Naira Payment Solution—at an event held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to a press statement on Thursday, the projects are part of the ongoing “Digital First” transformation initiative launched by Governor Olayemi Cardoso in December 2023.

The statement read, “The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has launched two transformative initiatives, the Document Flow (DocFlow) System and the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) Naira Payment Solution.”

In his remarks, Governor Cardoso emphasized the pivotal role of the DocFlow system in transforming document management processes within the Bank. The system is designed to digitize operations, significantly reduce paper dependency, and streamline approval workflows, thereby fostering operational efficiency.

Cardoso also highlighted the MDAs Naira Payment Solution as a critical tool in automating cash withdrawal processes for MDAs, which will improve service delivery and enhance client support. He lauded the in-house development of both solutions, underlining the cost savings and commitment to fostering sustainability through technological advancements.

Commitment to operational excellence

Deputy Governor of Operations, Emem Usoro, noted that the launch is a testament to the Bank’s drive for innovation and operational excellence. She outlined the benefits of the MDAs naira payment Solution, including enhanced service delivery, reduced errors, and strengthened safeguards against fraud.

Acting Director of the CBN’s Information Technology Department, Mrs. Jide-Samuel, provided insights into the development and testing phase of the MDAs Naira Payment Solution. She revealed that the system has undergone successful trials with several MDAs, demonstrating its reliability and alignment with the Bank’s objective of “Excellence in Central Banking Operations.”

The statement added, “The MDAs Naira Payment Solution is considered a game-changer in the CBN’s financial transaction management. It is projected to cause a 70% improvement in payment turnaround time and further improves Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

What you should know

By integrating these digital solutions, the CBN aims to reduce costs, accelerate service delivery, and promote environmental sustainability through decreased paper usage.

The launch marks another milestone in the CBN’s journey toward a fully digitalized operational framework, affirming its role as a leader in adopting technology-driven solutions within Nigeria’s financial system.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the CBN plans to expand the use of its digital currency, eNaira, to facilitate payments into government accounts and allow Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to initiate vendor and beneficiary payments.

This development is part of the CBN’s continued efforts to enhance the adoption of eNaira in both the public and private sectors.

However, the CBN is yet to disclose if the eNaira will be integrated into the newly launched payment solution for MDAs.