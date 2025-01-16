The US President-elect Donald Trump is planning to delay the looming TikTok ban, offering a window for negotiations with potential U.S. buyers to secure the app’s future in the next 2 to 3 months.

According to Washington Post report, which cited sources close to the matter, an executive order under consideration could temporarily allow TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users to continue accessing the platform.

While Trump had previously supported a ban on the app during his presidency, his recent statements, including a TikTok video in which he voiced a desire to “save TikTok,” indicate a shift in his stance. Just last month, Trump requested the Supreme Court to delay the ban, signaling his willingness to find a solution that keeps the app operational in the U.S.

However, time is running out. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance face a critical Sunday deadline to sell the app to an American buyer or risk a complete U.S. ban. With the Supreme Court expected to rule on the legality of the ban soon, Trump’s potential executive order could become a crucial lifeline for the app.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on President Joe Biden to act preemptively. Bipartisan lawmakers have urged Biden to utilize the Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act, which allows for a 90-day extension if significant progress on a sale can be demonstrated. Yet, ByteDance’s refusal to sell complicates such an extension, as no binding agreements currently exist.

What to know

TikTok’s legal and political battles reflect a tumultuous journey for an app beloved by millions. As the Sunday deadline nears, the company has reportedly prepared to shut down U.S. operations, allowing users to retrieve their data but restricting video uploads. TikTok’s lawyer, Noel Francisco, described the impending shutdown as the app preparing to “go dark.”

Even if TikTok ceases operations, a comeback remains possible. A future sale to an American entity could revive the app for U.S. users, though finding a buyer willing to navigate the app’s complex regulatory and security concerns remains a challenge.

ByteDance has consistently resisted selling TikTok, particularly its algorithm, a key driver of the app’s success. Nonetheless, reports indicate that potential buyers, including Elon Musk and other prominent figures, have expressed interest. A $20 billion bid by Kevin O’Leary and Frank McCourt has garnered attention, though it excludes TikTok’s algorithm, raising questions about its viability.

As the clock ticks, Trump’s potential executive order could offer temporary relief. However, without a clear path forward, TikTok’s fate remains precarious, underscoring the broader tensions between U.S. national security concerns and global tech dynamics.