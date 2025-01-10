A consortium led by billionaire Frank McCourt, former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has submitted a formal bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations.

This move comes as the popular social media platform faces a potential nationwide ban later this month due to concerns over data security and its ties to Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The acquisition bid is part of McCourt’s Project Liberty, an initiative aimed at creating a fairer digital ecosystem by putting users in control of their data.

According to a statement, McCourt emphasized the importance of keeping TikTok accessible to millions of Americans while addressing privacy and algorithmic transparency.

“We’ve put forward a proposal to ByteDance to realize Project Liberty’s vision for a reimagined TikTok—one built on an American-made tech stack that puts people first,” McCourt said.

The proposal involves transferring TikTok’s U.S. user base of approximately 170 million to American-built digital infrastructure.

Project Liberty believes this transition will not only address data security concerns but also ensure the platform operates independently of its current controversial algorithm.

The consortium has reportedly secured financial backing from private equity firms, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Debt financing has also been arranged through one of the largest banks in the United States, giving Project Liberty the financial muscle to close the deal.

While the exact value of the offer has not been disclosed, the organization highlighted its ability to complete such a complex transaction.

What to know

Project Liberty has also gained support from TikTok creators and tapped into a network of experienced legal and financial advisers to help navigate the deal. “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary recently joined the consortium and confirmed discussions with President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

The timing of the bid is critical, as it coincides with a Supreme Court hearing on TikTok’s legal challenge against the federal mandate requiring ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations.

The court will hear oral arguments regarding the law, which would force TikTok to sell or face a nationwide ban effective January 19, one day before Trump officially takes office.

ByteDance has previously expressed reluctance to sell its U.S. assets and has not yet responded to McCourt’s proposal. Meanwhile, Trump has urged the court to delay the ban until after his inauguration, adding another layer of uncertainty to the platform’s future.

As TikTok’s fate hangs in the balance, McCourt’s consortium remains optimistic about its bid, promising to preserve the app’s cultural impact while ensuring a safer and more transparent platform for American users.