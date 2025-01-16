The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) has partnered with Eutelsat, a global satellite communications leader, to deploy Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Aisha Bantam, Head of Corporate Affairs at NIGCOMSAT, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

A Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite is a satellite that orbits close to the Earth, typically at altitudes between 500 and 2,000 kilometers. This proximity allows for faster data transmission with minimal delay, making it ideal for high-speed internet and real-time applications. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites that orbit at approximately 35,786 kilometers above the Earth, LEO satellites operate much closer.

The partnership aims to enhance connectivity for government, businesses, and rural communities, providing high-speed, low-latency communication solutions and position NIGCOMSAT as Nigeria’s leading satellite service provider by leveraging OneWeb’s advanced LEO satellite network.

Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, described it as a significant step toward closing Nigeria’s digital gap

“This partnership marks a major milestone for NIGCOMSAT, allowing us to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide with OneWeb’s advanced LEO satellite technology. Together, we will deliver scalable and reliable connectivity solutions to drive growth across government services, businesses, and communities nationwide,” she said.

Advancing satellite technology

Egerton-Idehen highlighted the collaboration as a reflection of the strong ties between Nigeria and France in advancing satellite and space technologies. She emphasized the potential of the partnership to foster innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the country.

“By combining resources, Eutelsat and NIGCOMSAT aim to foster innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and expand connectivity opportunities within Nigeria and beyond.”

She further reiterated NIGCOMSAT’s commitment to delivering top-tier satellite services, stating:

“NIGCOMSAT is Nigeria’s leading satellite communications provider, dedicated to delivering top-tier satellite services to empower industries and communities. Its flagship NigComSat-1R satellite supports critical sectors such as communication, education, health, and security,” she said.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a French satellite operator, headquartered in Paris, France. It is a global satellite communications giant, that merged with OneWeb in 2023 to become the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator.

The company operates a fleet of 35 geostationary satellites and a constellation of over 600 LEO satellites. The group’s services span video broadcasting, mobile and fixed connectivity, and government operations, broadcasting over 6,500 TV channels globally.

What you should know

Nigeria is making significant strides to enhance its digital infrastructure by offering high-speed, low-latency internet services, particularly for remote and underserved areas.

The U.S. and Nigerian governments signed a $2,095,000 grant in January 2025 to assess the feasibility of deploying 90,000 kilometers of new fiber-optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria.

This initiative is part of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, with the goal of increasing broadband penetration from 42.27% to 70%, ensuring that 90% of the population has access to affordable and reliable broadband.

NIGCOMSAT announced plans to replace its aging satellite, NIGCOMSAT-1R, which will complete its 15-year lifespan in 2026 and called for global investors to join in the mission to launch two new satellites, NIGCOMSAT-2 and NIGCOMSAT-3, to further enhance satellite communications.

On the state level, Lagos is also making significant investments in digital infrastructure. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced plans to extend the state’s fiber-optic network by an additional 1,200 kilometers in 2025, complementing the existing 2,500 kilometers.