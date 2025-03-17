The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited has announced the launch of a youth empowerment programme targeting seven states in Nigeria’s North-West region.

According to the commission, the programme aims to equip participants with innovative technological skills and enhance broadband connectivity in remote areas.

The initiative, which includes a Space-Tech Hackathon and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) training, will take place in Dutse, Jigawa, from April 7 to 11.

Aisha Bantam, Head of Corporate Affairs at NIGCOMSAT, confirmed the development in a statement released in Abuja. She noted that the programme is designed to engage university students, start-ups, and local innovators from Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

“The initiative aims to engage and empower young Nigerians, particularly university students, innovators, and professionals from the North-West,” Bantam stated.

Interested participants can register for the programme by filling out the official registration form at https://bit.ly/VSAT_JIGAWA.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that NIGCOMSAT Ltd launched a similar youth empowerment programme in the North-East through a regional Space-Tech Hackathon.

The event, themed “Building Grassroots Innovation in Satellite Technology,” was held from February 24 to 28 in Yola, Adamawa State.

Co-hosted by the Adamawa State Government in collaboration with NIGCOMSAT Ltd, it focused on fostering innovation in satellite technology while driving economic and social impact.

Programme details and benefits

Providing further insights, NIGCOMSAT Ltd Managing Director, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, stated that the programme would run for five days, offering participants mentorship and hands-on experience in satellite technologies.

“The hackathon allows participants to identify challenges, create ideas, build prototypes, and receive mentorship using satellite technologies,” she said.

She also disclosed that the winning team from the hackathon would be enrolled in the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme Cohort 2025 for further development and implementation of their projects.

In addition to the hackathon, Egerton-Idehen revealed that 100 youths would receive training on installing VSAT systems, a technology that facilitates broadband connectivity in underserved areas.

“This certification provides participants with technical skills, enhancing job prospects, adding that it would enable participants to explore careers or entrepreneurial opportunities in the ICT sector,” she noted.

Egerton-Idehen emphasized that the initiative aims to drive innovation, address community challenges, and reduce youth unemployment across Nigeria.

“The aim of Space-Tech Hackathons and VSAT Trainings is to inspire innovation, solve community challenges, and tackle youth unemployment nationwide, “ she stated.

She further confirmed that the North-West Hackathon and VSAT training will be jointly hosted by Jigawa State and NIGCOMSAT Ltd.