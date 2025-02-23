The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited has launched an empowerment programme for young Nigerians in the Northeast region through a regional Space-Tech Hackathon.

The event, themed “Building Grassroots Innovation in Satellite Technology,” is scheduled to take place from February 24 to 28 in Yola, Adamawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department at NIGCOMSAT, Aisha Bantam, in Abuja.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, highlighted that winning teams from the hackathon would transition into the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme cohort 2025.

“There, they will further refine their solutions and receive mentorship and resources to help bring their products to market.”

“The Hackathon is designed to engage and empower young university students, local innovators, and young professionals from Imo (Southeast), Ondo (Southwest), Adamawa (Northeast), and Jigawa (Northwest).”

Adamawa will serve as the first host for the North-East edition, marking the beginning of a series of four regional hackathons.

Details of the program

The initiative targets university students, local innovators, and young professionals from six states in the region of Borno, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Adamawa.

According to the statement, participants will undergo training in Very Small Aperture Terminal (V-SAT) technology while working on identifying and solving community problems using space technology.

The programme will explore the application of NIGCOMSAT’s communication satellite, the National Space Research and Development Agency’s (NASRDA) satellite, and other emerging technologies.

Each participating state will host a five-day hackathon, providing participants with ample

Interested participants can submit their applications here.

Government Collaboration

The event will be co-hosted by the Adamawa State Government in collaboration with NIGCOMSAT Ltd. The hackathon aims to foster innovation in satellite technology and create economic and social impact.

Egerton-Idehen highlighted the initiative’s aim to drive sectoral growth, promote satellite technology awareness, and create economic and social impact.

“The goal is to ensure sectoral growth, raise awareness about the role of satellite technology in solving real-world problems, and foster economic and social impact.”

By inspiring and equipping young Nigerians with the necessary skills to develop solutions for community challenges, the initiative seeks to reduce youth unemployment and promote meaningful engagement in technology-driven problem-solving.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited is a government-owned entity under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy.

It manages and operates Nigeria’s communication satellites, providing satellite-based services for telecommunications, broadcasting, broadband, and navigation.

NIGCOMSAT plays a crucial role in expanding Nigeria’s space technology sector, fostering economic growth, and supporting national security, education, and e-governance initiatives.