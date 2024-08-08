The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has announced a collaboration with Proforce Ltd. to develop NigeriaSAT 3, 4, 5, and a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite.

The News Agency of Nigeria stated that the Director-General of NASRDA, Dr. Matthew Adepoju, disclosed this during a visit to the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Proforce Ltd., Mr Ade Ogundeyin.

This collaboration aims to significantly impact national security, agriculture, technology transfer, and job creation in the aerospace industry, and boost Nigeria’s economy through effective capacity building.

Proforce Ltd., a leading private security company based in Nigeria will contribute its expertise to ensure the successful realization of these satellite projects.

What they said

Dr. Adepoju highlighted the importance of these satellites, stating, “The satellites will enable precision agriculture, monitoring, and data collection leading to increased food production and security. They will also play a vital role in defence, maritime, as well as in the oil and gas sector. The success of this project will place Nigeria at the centre of the global aerospace industry, showcasing the country’s capabilities and expertise.”

In response, Mr. Ogundeyin expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This strategic partnership will enhance satellite technology development. It will be highly rewarding, not only to the parties involved but to the entire nation. The outstanding results will be among the great achievements of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Adepoju also urged other private investors to explore opportunities within the space ecosystem, highlighting the global trend of private sector leadership in developing space economies.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has embarked on replacing the country’s satellite, NIGCOMSAT-1R, which was launched in 2011 and is set to reach the end of its 15-year lifespan in 2026.

Managing Director NIGCOMSAT, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen announced the move emphasizing the call for global investors and collaborators to support the plan to launch NIGCOMSAT 2 and 3.

Previous attempts to replace the satellite, including efforts to secure a loan from China-Exim Bank and plans to launch new satellites in 2023 and 2025, faced challenges and did not materialize.

The Federal Government stated its commitment to promoting sustainable aviation efficiency, emphasizing the role of satellite technology in promoting sustainable air travel.

Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Technology, highlighted the transformative potential of satellite technology in enhancing air traffic management, weather forecasting, and overall aviation safety and efficiency.