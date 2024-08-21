President Bola Tinubu has officially approved the appointment of Mr. Daser David as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

In addition to this key appointment, the President has also appointed Mr. Reuben Oshomah as the Executive Director of Marketing for the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and Mr. Adama Kure as the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NIGCOMSAT.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Tuesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Daser David as the new President/Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI),” the statement read in part.

It added, “The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Mr. Adama Kure, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, (NIGCOMSAT).”

In the statement, President Tinubu conveyed his firm confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed officers. He asserted that their extensive experience and demonstrated expertise in their respective areas will be key in advancing the strategic goals of these institutions.

The President highlighted that their leadership is vital for maintaining the ongoing success and pivotal role of DBI and NIGCOMSAT in Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital and communication sectors.

Profiles of newly appointed executives at Digital Bridge Institute and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited

The statement further provided brief profiles of the new appointees.

Mr. Daser David, appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute, brings extensive knowledge of digital technologies and educational leadership.

As an academic and industry expert, he is expected to drive initiatives that will further the institute’s mission of promoting digital literacy and capacity building in Nigeria. His leadership is anticipated to transform the institute’s operations, enhancing its role in the digital space and contributing to the broader digital economy.

Mr. Reuben Oshomah, the new Executive Director of Marketing at Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, has significant experience in satellite marketing and strategic business development.

His background in driving business growth through innovative marketing strategies positions him as a key figure in expanding NIGCOMSAT’s market presence and enhancing its service offerings.

Mr. Adama Kure, appointed as the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NIGCOMSAT, is a seasoned finance professional with a strong track record in financial management and corporate governance.

His expertise will be essential in overseeing the organization’s financial health and ensuring efficient administrative operations. Mr. Kure’s role is crucial in maintaining NIGCOMSAT’s financial stability and effectiveness, particularly as the organization faces new challenges and opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.