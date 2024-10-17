The Ministry of Defence has called for the launch of more satellites to address the growing challenges of insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana made this appeal during the Nigerian Satellite Week, an event organized by the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd. in Abuja themed “Harnessing Communication Satellites for Sustainable Development.”

During his speech, Dr. Kana highlighted the crucial role that satellite technology plays in modern military operations, particularly in intelligence gathering and communication. He emphasized that without satellites, the military’s capabilities, especially regarding drone surveillance, would be significantly limited.

“With the launching of more satellites, we’re going to be having real-time information, real-time imagery. And we can actually monitor our enemies and the bandits everywhere, wherever that location might be,” Kana said, assuring that this technological boost would significantly enhance national security.

Dr. Kana further stated, “We have moved from normal military operation to advanced military operation. We now use drones. Without satellite, we cannot operate our drones. Drone surveillance is optimal for overseeing significant events, allowing rapid deployment and comprehensive monitoring to prevent illicit activities and safeguard event attendees.”

Partnership with NIGCOMSAT

Dr. Kana revealed that the Ministry of Defence has a partnership with NIGCOMSAT and other key agencies to provide digital services for military operations. This collaboration, he said, would improve satellite surveillance, ensuring that no unauthorized activity goes undetected.

“With the partnership with NIGCOMSAT and with more satellites in space, we are going to be monitoring everything. I can guarantee you that we won’t miss anybody coming by our way,” he added.

He also mentioned that the Defence Space Administration possesses the capability to capture satellite imagery of all routes where troops are deployed, a development that would enhance military operations and reduce casualties.

Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, outlined the organization’s goals to increase broadband penetration across the country through strategic partnerships with relevant agencies. She highlighted the significant progress made in improving Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 45% to 75%.

“We want to dominate this market. We see a future where 70% of our revenue will come from the Nigerian market,” Egerton-Idehen said, emphasizing the potential for growth.

She noted that although private sector operators serve many clients, including government agencies, NIGCOMSAT aims to improve patronage through increased visibility and strategic efforts.

Mr. Scholars Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Tetconsult, also stressed the need for more satellites to handle the country’s increasing digital traffic. He projected that close to 10 additional satellites would be required for various purposes in Nigeria, further underscoring the importance of investment in satellite infrastructure.