Bitcoin has once again crossed the $100,000 mark, triggering renewed optimism among investors.

The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has fueled momentum in the crypto market, with Bitcoin briefly breaking above the $100,000 threshold.

The BTC price rally reached a 24-hour high of $100,860, surpassing the previous level of $99,514, signaling renewed market confidence.

Earlier, Bitcoin had surged to $103,000 in early December 2024 before falling below $94,000. For the first time in 2025, BTC crossed the $100,000 mark after notching its biggest gain of the new year, driven by reassuring US inflation data that lifted global markets and revived bets on further US Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday in London, the digital asset hovered around the six-figure level, holding a more than 3 percent jump sparked by figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a day earlier.

Tokens such as Ether and XRP also consolidated sharper rallies. The report pointing to cooling core consumer prices reignited bets on another Fed rate reduction by July, boosting stocks and bonds.

Policy changes

The spotlight now turns to the policy changes expected following President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, potentially including steps to bolster the crypto sector.

Speculators are weighing the risk of inflationary tariff and immigration policies against Trump’s vow to make the US the global home of digital assets.

Bitcoin’s price movement aligns with several critical developments. Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, coupled with potential shifts in SEC policies under his administration, could reshape the crypto landscape.

With the massive recovery in Bitcoin’s market price, institutional support is back in the game. On January 15, the daily net inflow of the 12 U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs stood at $755.01 million. Fidelity led the charge with an inflow of $463 million, followed by ARK Invest’s ARKB ETF, which accumulated $138 million. Notably, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust secured $50.54 million.

What you should know

Based on the price action levels, the recovery run is likely to continue with a post-retest reversal. Traders are eyeing the next move above $102,000.

From there, buyers could challenge the supply zone near $102,557. Beyond that, the next key price target is $106,888, which may occur ahead of the Trump swearing-in ceremony.

From October 2024 to January 2025, social dominance metrics reveal growing attention on Bitcoin, Polygon, and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin’s increased social visibility often aligns with price movements, underscoring its role as a leading digital asset.