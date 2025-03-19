Bitcoin (BTC) remains steady above the $82,000 mark as markets await the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Despite historical trends of volatility prior to FOMC announcements, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience, with several indicators hinting at potential price movements.

The cryptocurrency market opened the day cautiously, as fear dominated overall sentiment.

The total market capitalization edged up slightly by 0.15%, reaching $2.72 trillion, while 24-hour trading volumes dipped 1.59% to $71.59 billion.

Reflecting the market’s defensive stance, the Fear & Greed Index slipped to 23 amid mixed price action.

Ethereum led altcoins in recovery with a 1.64% gain over the past 24 hours, followed by modest increases in XRP (0.28%) and Solana (1.31%). Broader market stability bolstered these gains.

Meanwhile, EOS took center stage on the leaderboards with an impressive 25.72% surge, with RAY and MKR trailing behind, posting gains of 12.96% and 8.62%, respectively. Conversely, FORM topped the losers’ list with a 13.26% decline, followed by CAKE (-7.49%) and CRO (-5.33%).

Significant shift

Spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed a significant shift, ending a month-long trend of outflows on March 17 by recording $275 million in net inflows. Analysts speculate that this could signify institutional investors expecting a more dovish Fed stance on future rate cuts, strategic hedging against market uncertainties, or preparations for a short squeeze.

“This change in investor mood could indicate multiple opportunities,” the report noted, as the FOMC announcement—scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, at 2:30 pm ET—is expected to create notable market swings.

While dovish comments from the Fed may lift markets without immediate rate reductions, hawkish remarks could suppress prices.

In corporate developments, Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company often referred to as “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” has acquired an additional 150 BTC, worth approximately $12.6 million.

This purchase increases its total holdings to 3,200 BTC, valued at roughly $261.8 million, cementing its position as the largest Bitcoin corporate holder in Asia and the 11th largest globally.

What you should know

Adopting a strategy similar to Michael Saylor’s (previously MicroStrategy), Metaplanet financed its Bitcoin acquisitions by issuing over 44 million common shares.

With a target of holding 21,000 BTC by 2026, this goal has driven a remarkable 4,800% surge in its stock price since announcing its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

However, not all analysts are optimistic. Crypto expert Xanrox predicts a possible 65% price drop for Bitcoin by 2026, citing a “bear market indicator.” “Bitcoin could drop to $40,000 based on historical halving cycles,” Xanrox stated, adding that each successive bull market has delivered diminishing returns as the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization grows.

Echoing similar concerns, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju warned of potential erratic price behavior over the next 6–12 months. “Several on-chain indicators point to a bear market, with new whales selling Bitcoin at lower prices, draining liquidity,” Ju explained.