The Lagos Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has taken a significant step towards improving electricity supply with the installation of a new 132/33kV power transformer at the Ota transmission substation in Ogun State.

This announcement was made on Wednesday via the company’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The commissioning of the new transformer has significantly increased the capacity from 228MW to 328MW.

This development is a key player in improving the ability to distribute more reliable and consistent electricity in the country.

According to the TCN, the recent upgrade enables the delivery of additional bulk power to both Ibadan DisCo and Ikeja DisCo.

This improvement ensures that these distribution companies can supply a greater amount of electricity to their customers, addressing the increasing demand for reliable power in the region.

Capacity expansion for better electricity distribution

This expansion ensures additional bulk power for Ibadan DisCo and Ikeja DisCo, enabling them to supply more electricity to residential and industrial customers in areas like Ota, Iju, Ilogbo, Sango, Ijoko, Atan, Ijagba, and neighboring communities.

“With the commissioning of this transformer, the substation’s capacity has increased from 228MW to 328MW,”

“This enhancement provides more bulk power for both Ibadan Distribution Company and Ikeja Distribution Company, enabling them to supply more electricity to their customers in Ota, Iju, Ilogbo, Sango, Ijoko, Atan, Ijagba, as well as some industrial customers in the surrounding areas.”

What You Should Know

TCN has actively been implementing grid expansion initiatives to boost transmission capacity and strengthen system reliability. These efforts are integral to addressing the increasing electricity demand across the country as reported by Nairametrics.

The project is a key component of the ongoing TCN-World Bank initiative, which is designed to enhance Nigeria’s power infrastructure. The initiative focuses on expanding transmission capacity, improving the reliability of power supply, and meeting the growing electricity demands across the country to support economic development.

The Lagos Power Distribution Project focuses on meeting the growing electricity demand in Lagos and its metropolitan areas by upgrading the high-tension 132 and 33kV systems and expanding the 11kV and low-tension distribution networks, ensuring reliable power supply in the metropolitan area.

This improvement ensures that these distribution companies can supply a greater amount of electricity to their customers, addressing the increasing demand for reliable power in the region.

This project is part of the ongoing TCN-World Bank initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s power infrastructure.