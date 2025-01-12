The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday attributed the power fluctuations experienced in parts of the country to line tripping, dispelling rumors of a national grid collapse.

In a statement released by the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, the company clarified that the national grid remained stable and operational throughout the day.

The disruption was traced to the tripping of the Osogbo-Ihovbor and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines, which significantly impacted power supply to the Lagos axis.

Mbah explained that the Osogbo-Ihovbor line tripped at approximately 1:41 PM, leading to a cascading effect that caused the Benin-Omotosho line to trip as well. This situation disrupted operations at major power generation facilities, including Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras power stations.

“It is important to clarify that at about 13:00 hrs today, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63 MW. After the tripping, however, generation dropped to 2,573.23 MW, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse,” she stated.

Restoration Efforts

As of Saturday evening, the affected power stations had resumed operations, with only the Benin-Omotosho 330kV transmission line awaiting full restoration. Mbah assured that TCN’s technical teams were actively working to resolve the issue and restore supply.

Mbah reiterated TCN’s commitment to strengthening the national transmission grid to minimize such disruptions. She emphasized the importance of ongoing investments in infrastructure upgrades and preventive measures to ensure stable power delivery across the country.

Context and Ongoing Challenges

On Saturday, some news platform [not Nairametrics] reported that the power outage experienced in some parts of the country was due to the collapse of the national grid.

“Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby states that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media,” the statement reads.

The power sector in Nigeria continues to face significant challenges, including aging infrastructure and limited generation capacity. Transmission lines, which serve as the backbone of the country’s power delivery system, are often strained, leading to occasional disruptions.

TCN has been actively pursuing grid expansion projects aimed at increasing transmission capacity and enhancing system resilience. These projects are part of a broader effort to meet the growing demand for electricity in the country.