The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it successfully commissioned 48 transformer projects across the country in 2024.

This infrastructure upgrade has increased Nigeria’s total power transmission capacity by 4,928 megavolt amperes (MVA), which translates to an additional 3,942.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

In a statement shared via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, TCN highlighted its commitment to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of Nigeria’s power transmission network.

These projects were implemented as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the grid and ensure a stable electricity supply for economic and social development.

According to the TCN, “The Transformer Projects are integral to TCN’s reinforcement and rehabilitation efforts aimed at enhancing the capacity of its substations, enabling them to supply more bulk electricity to Distribution Companies’ load centres across the country.”

Breakdown of Projects

The commissioned projects span several states, focusing on critical areas to optimize load distribution and minimize transmission bottlenecks.

The transformers installed include various capacities ranging from 60MVA to 300MVA, strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for electricity in industrial zones and urban centers.

Some of these installations include the 60MVA power transformer at its 132/33KV Okene Transmission Substation in Kogi State in January 2024.

On January 18, 2024, two 100/125MVA transformers were commissioned at the 330/132/33kV Alagbon substation, expanding its capacity from 240MVA to 440MVA.

There was also a 60MVA transformer at Bida Substation, another 60MVA in Suleija Substation both in Niger State; 2X60MVA at New Haven Substation in Enugu State, and 60MVA in Zaria Substation in Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN said: “With the additional power transformers in TCN’s substations, power supply rationing recently experienced by customers of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company around Odogunyon and Ikorodu as well as customers of Enugu Distribution Company around Enugu, Nkanu and Aninri will be a thing of the past.

“These areas will experience improved power supply. Also, electricity supply to customers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company around Suleja, Zaria, and Bida will also experience improved power supply.”

According to TCN, the projects are aligned with its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP), which aims to upgrade existing infrastructure, deploy modern technology, and expand the grid’s reach. The TREP initiative, supported by multilateral financing partners, shows TCN’s efforts to reposition the power sector for sustainable growth.

What you should know

The Federal Government has been instrumental in supporting TCN’s initiatives, recognizing the critical role of electricity in achieving national development objectives.

In 2022, two 132/33 KV mega transformers to be used for the execution of the Nigeria-Siemens power deal arrived in Nigeria for installations.