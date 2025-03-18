The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the upgrade of its 2x45MVA to 2x100MVA power transformers at the Agbara 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Ogun State, under the Lagos region.

This development was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, highlighting the company’s commitment to strengthening power infrastructure across the country.

According to the statement, the upgrade is designed to enhance the substation’s capacity in response to the increasing electricity demand in Agbara and its surrounding areas, which are witnessing significant industrial and commercial growth.

Strategic Impact of the Upgrade

The Agbara Industrial Zone is home to several manufacturing and industrial firms that require reliable electricity to sustain production. The upgrade will allow three additional feeders to be radiated from the enhanced transformers, enabling Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to distribute more power to businesses and residential consumers in the area, the statement said.

“To minimize disruption, TCN is replacing one 45MVA power transformer with a 100MVA transformer, with the second one still in the circuit to ensure minimal load shedding during the upgrade,” Mbah said.

To mitigate disruptions, TCN has implemented a phased upgrade approach: The first phase involves replacing one of the 45MVA transformers with a 100MVA unit while keeping the second transformer operational to minimize load shedding.

Once the first new transformer is energized, the second 45MVA transformer will also be upgraded to 100MVA, increasing the substation’s total capacity from 150MVA to 260MVA.

Temporary Load Shedding & Consumer Advisory

During the upgrade process, temporary load shedding may be experienced in areas receiving power from the Agbara 132/33kV Transmission Substation. However, TCN has assured electricity consumers that every effort is being made to reduce disruptions and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

“We appeal to electricity consumers taking supply from the Agbara 132/33kV Transmission Substation to bear with us during this upgrade period. We assure you that normal electricity supply will be restored as soon as the upgrade is completed,” the statement read.

What you should know

In February, TCN commissioned a new 100MVA power transformer at the 132/33kV Osogbo Transmission Substation in Osun State.

The 100MVA transformer project is part of TCN’s broader transmission network expansion initiatives, which are being executed in collaboration with the World Bank.

Through this partnership, TCN aims to strengthen Nigeria’s power transmission capabilities, eliminate bottlenecks, and improve overall grid stability.

This installation aligns with the company’s strategic goal of ensuring an efficient and reliable power supply across the country. TCN has been actively replacing outdated equipment, upgrading substations, and deploying modern transmission infrastructure to support Nigeria’s growing energy demands.